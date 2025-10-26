These Outdoor Succulents Can Withstand Extreme Winter

When you think of succulents like cacti and agave, do you imagine open expanses of dry desert, whispering tumbleweeds, and the foreboding screech of hawks? If so, it's probably because most succulents are, by nature, perfectly suited to such harsh environments. They prefer extensive exposure to sunlight, and generally don't mind one bit if they go days, or even weeks, without rain. But that doesn't mean that they can't put up a fight against the cold.

Every succulent has slightly different needs, ranging from the fertility of the soil they thrive in to their need for shelter from the wind. And while most tend to fare badly against overwatering or heavy, cloying soil, there are some that are surprisingly hardy in the winter. In fact, there are succulents that can withstand wintry lows as extreme as -30°Fahrenheit or more. Sure, neither you nor your plants are likely to spend much time outside in such harsh temperatures, but it's at least reassuring to know that there is, after all, something that will grow when nothing else seems to want to ("sempervivum," a genus which shows up a lot below, means "always alive").

The trick to discerning exactly which succulent you should grow in your area is to first find out how hardy your favored plant is. How much winter wet can it withstand? And if you experience particularly bitter winters, how low for your chosen succulent is too low? Armed with this information, you'll be surprised by just how many succulents are up to the task of coping with the worst extremes of winter. You can also combine several of the plants on this list to create a conversation-worthy DIY succulent ball in your garden.