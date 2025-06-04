The Beautiful Flowering Succulent That'll Likely Become One Of Your Least Demanding Plants

As a ground cover plant that also works well in rock gardens, look for creeping or matting stonecrop varieties that grow outward more than they grow tall. This type of sedum or stonecrop produces star-shaped blooms in colors from white to orange, yellow, or pink. The foliage itself comes in a vast array of colors too, with red, silver, and blue leaves as potential options beyond green and yellow. Sedum spurium and Sedum album are two low-growing stonecrops among the seemingly countless options.

Advertisement

If you're looking for stonecrop to spill over the edges of a rock wall, a plant container, or a hanging basket, look for trailing varieties. Burro's tail, also known as Sedum morganianum is one such stonecrop that makes a great addition to a succulent garden or a hanging basket, cascading over the sides with lush growth that flowers in summer.

For a taller stonecrop, consider one called Sedum herbstfreude or autumn joy, an award-winning variety packed with buds that open into soft pink blooms that darken as they grow. This two-foot-high stonecrop attracts butterflies, bees, and hummingbirds while remaining resistant to deer and rabbits. It's also a forgiving plant that does well even if neglected. This plant provides pops of color even late in the season, so it looks stunning in areas near ornamental grass or as a backdrop for other garden elements. Autumn joy and virtually all stonecrops prefer plenty of sunshine and well-drained or even rocky soil. However, it will tolerate low-quality soils and some shade. Peruse the offerings at your local garden center and pick out a stonecrop or three to spruce up any of your outdoor living areas.

Advertisement