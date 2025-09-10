Attract More Hummingbirds To Your Garden With A Drought-Resistant Plant

Are you looking for ways to attract more hummingbirds to your yard? At first thought, it may seem best to add a bounty of colorful blooms — after all, hummingbirds love the bright colors and the tasty nectar of flowers. However, traditional flowers aren't your only option when it comes to creating an inviting yard for your feathered friends. Instead, there's a prickly alternative that may just surprise you.

When you think of hummingbirds, you likely think of lush meadows made even more colorful by these birds' fluttering jewel-tone wings. While it is true that hummingbirds are found in woodlands and forest biomes, you can also find them in more arid regions like deserts. In these areas, you may be able to add the prickly pear cactus (Opuntia sp.) to your garden as a way to attract more hummingbirds. These fuss-free plants are great for beginners, easy to grow, and they bloom year after year with flowers hummingbirds love. Plus, because of the region they're native to, prickly pears are hardy and can hold up to warm temperatures and abundant sunlight.

If growing your own prickly pear cactus as a way to draw in hummingbirds sounds appealing, you'll want some key information to get started. This means learning more about the needs of this unique flowering plant, including its day-to-day care and the ideal growing conditions. It's also important to keep this plant's long thorns in mind when caring for it, such as wearing protective gloves if handling the spiky pads directly.