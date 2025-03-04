How To Tell If The Popular Sedum Ground Covers Will Work In Your Yard
When you don't want to fight with a traditional lawn, you may try to find clever alternatives to grass for a now-mow garden. Unfortunately, most suggestions tend to veer towards the plain, such as rock gardens or xeriscaping. You don't have to settle for minimalism though, as there are plenty of plant alternatives that provide beautiful colors and groundcover. Succulents are one such option, specifically the group known as sedums. Hundreds of species fall into this category, all with different growing types, colors, and USDA zones where they thrive. However, they are all similar in the fact that they enjoy full sun and don't need much water. Most also do a great job of attracting useful insects like butterflies and bees, while being resistant to pests.
Of course, you can't grow just any sedum and hope for the best. Certain ones work for your zone and your yard type better than others. There are over 400 different species and an abundance of varieties, so finding the right one shouldn't be a problem at all. You can also likely choose one that is the color and the height you want.
Perennials are a great option for any yard, especially ones that get full sun and not a lot of water. Like other perennials, you can add some beautiful color to your lawn and have attractive ground cover with sedum species. Due to their diversity and popularity, they come in almost every color imaginable, and may even change during the different seasons.
Choosing the right sedum for your garden
With so many varieties, it's impossible to cover them all. However, there are a few popular ones which are good places to start. You can also easily eliminate a few species. For example, if you're looking for groundcover, you want to avoid all upright sedums, which tend to grow more vertically than wide, such as varieties like Blade Runner or Autumn Fire.
It's always good to do a little research on the species or variety you're picking before you buy it, to make sure it has the kind of growth you want, though most sellers are pretty upfront on the type. Next, consider your top priorities for your sedum. Do you want a succulent that is bright and colorful, spreads quickly, or is cold-tolerant? Having a clear idea of what kind of sedum you need in your garden can make it much easier to find the perfect plant.
Here are a few examples of some popular species that might be a good place to start. If you live in USDA zones 5 to 9, Sedum rupestre 'Angelina' is a great choice. It's a bright green most of the year, spreads a foot or two wide, and resists certain pests, similar to the perfect deer-resistant ground cover you should consider having in your yard, bugleweed. Plus, in the fall, it turns into a lovely orange-gold color. Additionally, most sedums are recommended only up to zone 9. However, if you live in 10 or 11, there is one that does survive well in those areas, known as Sedum mexicanum 'Lemon Coral'. Like the picture above, you don't have to settle for one variety either. Find a few that look cute together and do well in your area, and plant them all throughout your yard.