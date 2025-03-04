How To Tell If The Popular Sedum Ground Covers Will Work In Your Yard

When you don't want to fight with a traditional lawn, you may try to find clever alternatives to grass for a now-mow garden. Unfortunately, most suggestions tend to veer towards the plain, such as rock gardens or xeriscaping. You don't have to settle for minimalism though, as there are plenty of plant alternatives that provide beautiful colors and groundcover. Succulents are one such option, specifically the group known as sedums. Hundreds of species fall into this category, all with different growing types, colors, and USDA zones where they thrive. However, they are all similar in the fact that they enjoy full sun and don't need much water. Most also do a great job of attracting useful insects like butterflies and bees, while being resistant to pests.

Of course, you can't grow just any sedum and hope for the best. Certain ones work for your zone and your yard type better than others. There are over 400 different species and an abundance of varieties, so finding the right one shouldn't be a problem at all. You can also likely choose one that is the color and the height you want.

Perennials are a great option for any yard, especially ones that get full sun and not a lot of water. Like other perennials, you can add some beautiful color to your lawn and have attractive ground cover with sedum species. Due to their diversity and popularity, they come in almost every color imaginable, and may even change during the different seasons.