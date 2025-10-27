Companion Plants That Your Strawberries Will Flourish Next To

Who doesn't love strawberries (Fragaria spp)? Sweet, rich with antioxidants, vitamins, and other nutrients, strawberries are among the healthiest and easiest plants to grow in your garden. There are numerous varieties that will thrive in different climate zones. On top of that, though the fruit itself is relatively fragile, the plants are vigorous and are known to spread easily once planted. And while there are many tips and tricks you can use to grow the tastiest strawberries in your neighborhood, the best by far is to provide them with companion plants.

Companion planting is a popular practice that can have a tremendously positive impact on your garden. In essence, companion plants are those that work together to enhance one another's growth, protect from pests or disease, and attract beneficial pollinators. It's a mutually beneficial relationship that can yield tremendous results for everything from roses, to tomatoes, not to mention our charge today: the strawberry.

So, if you've ever wanted to get a flourishing strawberry crop in your garden, you really need to consider companion planting. The following 12 plants each offer natural characteristics that will help protect and nourish your strawberries. All are readily available at garden centers or online seed catalogs. So, you really have no excuse not to give these a try, do you?