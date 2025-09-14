How To Keep Strawberries Plump And Hydrated (Without Overwatering)

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

When growing strawberries, you'll be looking to produce the tastiest fruit on the block. If you've noticed your strawberry crops looking a bit lackluster, however, it could be that they're feeling dehydrated. The leaves or fruit might be drying out, or the plants may not be producing fruit when they should be. This could be because you're not watering your strawberry plants enough, or the ground might be drying out too quickly between waterings in the heat. Luckily, you can employ some gardening tricks to help prevent your strawberries from becoming dehydrated.

Mulching is an excellent way to keep your strawberry plants healthy, but it's important to make sure you choose the right kind of mulch. You also need to know how to water your plants properly and when to water them. After all, overwatered plants are just as bad as underwatered ones; in either case, you won't end up with the harvest you're hoping for.