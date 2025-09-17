There Is Still Time To Plant Cool-Season Vegetables (And Why You Should Act Now)

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Although September and the approach of fall may seem like a time for reaping what you've already sown, some vegetables can actually be planted now. September is actually the best month to get to planting those fall veggies, just as summer vegetables are waning.

Cool-season vegetables, when planted in September, instead of later into the fall season, get a chance to become established before the first frost sets in — giving them a better chance at successful growth. Even vegetables that can tolerate cold temperatures sometimes can't survive frost. Seasonal gardening is a great way to enjoy fresh produce throughout the year. The most important aspect to consider is which vegetables thrive in cooler temperatures. Hardier leafy vegetables, like spinach and kale are good contenders, as are root vegetables like carrots and radishes. Some can only handle light frosts, while others can be left in the ground all winter if you prefer, so a lot depends on where you live.

Obviously, if you live in an area where it's still basically summer temperatures into the fall, and you don't have to worry about frost until December (or never), vegetable growing doesn't take on as much of a challenge. So it's very helpful to determine which USDA hardiness zone you live in before you plant cool-weather veggies. Rather than seeing colder days and nights as a challenge, though, you simply need to know which vegetables will grow best in your cooler climate garden. Also, if you're starting your plants from seeds in the garden in September, you'll want to plant them a little deeper than usual to help insulate them in warmer soil before sprouting.