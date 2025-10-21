We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Whether you are a lawncare enthusiast or someone who has to force yourself to do yardwork, the goal when mowing your lawn is usually the same — getting the job done in a safe, effective manner. When it comes to the safety portion of that equation, you may be thinking about the potential for bodily injury or damage to your property. However, one commonly overlooked issue that can occur is the lawnmower catching on fire. There are some simple maintenance tips that'll help keep your mower from going up in flames, though, such as keeping it clean, cool, leak-free, and in good working condition.

One of the most common causes of lawn mower fires is dry grass. It effectively acts as tinder when it comes into contact with hot engine parts, such as the muffler, or is struck by a spark from the mower. There are a few things you can do to reduce the likelihood of this happening. For starters, ensure the mower deck is clean and free of old, dry grass from previous mowing sessions. The easiest way to do this is to clean both the top and underside of your mower deck after. This not only reduces the chance of future fires but is also one of the easiest ways to extend the life of your mower.

Fire-starting sparks can occur when you accidentally hit an object with your mower blades. To avoid this scenario, you should always walk through the area you are about to mow, removing any rocks or other objects that could be hit while mowing. It is also recommended to keep your mower blades sharp in order to reduce the friction caused by cutting grass, which can also cause a fire.