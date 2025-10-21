Simple Maintenance Tips That'll Help Keep Your Mower From Going Up In Flames
Whether you are a lawncare enthusiast or someone who has to force yourself to do yardwork, the goal when mowing your lawn is usually the same — getting the job done in a safe, effective manner. When it comes to the safety portion of that equation, you may be thinking about the potential for bodily injury or damage to your property. However, one commonly overlooked issue that can occur is the lawnmower catching on fire. There are some simple maintenance tips that'll help keep your mower from going up in flames, though, such as keeping it clean, cool, leak-free, and in good working condition.
One of the most common causes of lawn mower fires is dry grass. It effectively acts as tinder when it comes into contact with hot engine parts, such as the muffler, or is struck by a spark from the mower. There are a few things you can do to reduce the likelihood of this happening. For starters, ensure the mower deck is clean and free of old, dry grass from previous mowing sessions. The easiest way to do this is to clean both the top and underside of your mower deck after. This not only reduces the chance of future fires but is also one of the easiest ways to extend the life of your mower.
Fire-starting sparks can occur when you accidentally hit an object with your mower blades. To avoid this scenario, you should always walk through the area you are about to mow, removing any rocks or other objects that could be hit while mowing. It is also recommended to keep your mower blades sharp in order to reduce the friction caused by cutting grass, which can also cause a fire.
How to prevent fuel-related lawnmower fires
Given that gasoline is highly flammable, it is no surprise that it plays a role in a significant number of lawn mower fires. There are several ways in which this can happen. One is if gas is leaking from the carburetor, gas cap, or any of the fuel lines. If leaking gas reaches superheated lawn mower parts, such as the engine block or muffler, ignition can occur. Even vapors from leaking gas can result in a lawn mower fire. The best way to prevent this is to regularly inspect your mower and perform all necessary routine maintenance on time.
Filling your mower with fuel is another instance where fire can erupt. To prevent this, it is essential to let your lawn mower cool down before refueling. Additionally, when pouring gas into your mower, take care to prevent spilling gas on your lawn or the outside of the mower. To reduce the odds of spilling gas while refueling, it is a good idea to use a funnel or a gas container with a pour spout, such as the No-Spill Poly Gas Can. Be sure to clean up any spilled gas and make sure your gas container is properly stored before starting the mower. Additionally, you should always start your mowing session with a full tank of gas to reduce the times you will need to refuel.
Routine maintenance can prevent mower fires
Keeping up with routine maintenance on your lawn mower can go a long way to prevent fires. Cleaning your air filter, changing the oil, and maintaining the proper oil level will all help prevent the mower from becoming overheated, which could increase the risk of fire. Additionally, as is the case with adding gas, it is essential to let the engine cool before topping off the engine oil while mowing. You should also always let your lawn machine cool off before storing it, as the hot engine could ignite paper, wood, or other flammable materials near it in your storage area.
The timing of your grass trimming can also make a difference when it comes to reducing the chances of fire. Early morning is the best time to mow, as the temperatures are typically lower and the humidity levels are usually higher. You should never mow when the grass is excessively wet, though. Additionally, hot, dry, and windy days should be avoided altogether, as they are when the chances of starting a fire are the highest.