If Your Mower Gas Spills On Your Lawn, Here's What You Can Do

Mowing is meant to help your lawn thrive, but the gas inside your mower can do just the opposite if there's a leak. There are several reasons why your grass might be growing in patchy, but if you saw the spill occur or can smell the gas on your lawn, then it's safe to say your mower or another piece of gas-powered lawn equipment is the cause. If the spill is small, you may not need to do anything other than be more careful in the future, as small spills evaporate before they can do much harm. For a more significant spill, wait to take action until you can see the extent of the damage.

While it may be tempting to try and clean up the spill, water can spread the gas to other areas. Once the grass has died, you'll be able to see exactly where the spill happened and how far it spread. Dig up all of the dead grass, as well as a foot of soil underneath the grass. The goal is to get rid of as much of the lingering gas as possible. You can place the gas-soaked grass and dirt in a garbage bag and take it to a landfill, as long as you ask permission first. All that's left to do is fill the empty patch in your lawn with fresh soil and reseed your lawn.