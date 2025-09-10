If Your Mower Gas Spills On Your Lawn, Here's What You Can Do
Mowing is meant to help your lawn thrive, but the gas inside your mower can do just the opposite if there's a leak. There are several reasons why your grass might be growing in patchy, but if you saw the spill occur or can smell the gas on your lawn, then it's safe to say your mower or another piece of gas-powered lawn equipment is the cause. If the spill is small, you may not need to do anything other than be more careful in the future, as small spills evaporate before they can do much harm. For a more significant spill, wait to take action until you can see the extent of the damage.
While it may be tempting to try and clean up the spill, water can spread the gas to other areas. Once the grass has died, you'll be able to see exactly where the spill happened and how far it spread. Dig up all of the dead grass, as well as a foot of soil underneath the grass. The goal is to get rid of as much of the lingering gas as possible. You can place the gas-soaked grass and dirt in a garbage bag and take it to a landfill, as long as you ask permission first. All that's left to do is fill the empty patch in your lawn with fresh soil and reseed your lawn.
Preventing future spills
Preventing spills is usually easier than cleaning them up. While accidents can always happen, taking steps to reduce the risk of spilling gas on your lawn can help quite a bit. Refill your mower, and other lawn equipment, away from your lawn. A paved driveway is a better option for refueling, as cleaning gas off pavement is easier. Soak it up with cat litter or sand, scoop it into a trash bag with a shovel, and dispose of it at a household hazardous waste site. If you find it difficult to avoid spills with the modern safety gas cans, there's a simple trick that will make filling your tank a breeze. You should also use a funnel when refilling the tank. Not only does this help prevent big spills, but it also reduces little ones. While a few drops here and there may not hurt your lawn, it can build up overtime if you always refuel in the same place. After all, back in 2007, the Environmental Protection Agency found that Americans spilled almost 17 million gallons of gas per year refilling lawn equipment.
In addition to being careful when refueling, you should also be maintaining your equipment. There are simple steps you can take to extend your mower's life, such as cleaning and storing it properly. Repair or replace old or damaged parts and regularly check seals to prevent leaks while you're mowing your lawn or moving your mower from place to place. Choose a mower from a reliable mower brand and follow their instructions for keeping it in working order.