Catch The Most Glorious Fall Foliage Views With This Riverboat Tour Along The Hudson River

There is a short window each year to check out fall colors and it can vary across a state, like when you're chasing fall foliage across Virginia. When you find yourself in the Hudson Valley River area at just the right time, the fall foliage is so worth it. To get the full effect of the beautiful colors, consider booking a riverboat cruise and watch the progression of glorious colors from the water.

There is no shortage of fall leaf-peeping opportunities in the Empire State, including along unique rail bike tours across New York. But the Hudson Valley regularly tops lists of the most beautiful places in the U.S. to catch fall foliage, where brilliant colors spill over the riverbanks from dense stands of deciduous trees along much of the length of this massive waterway. To enjoy the magnificent display, you can book a 40-mile Hudson River Fall Foliage Cruise with Circle Line tours to get the best vantage point for the fall colors and much more.

While there are a plethora of gorgeous towns to visit along the path of the Hudson Valley River, the view you get from this scenic foliage tour will live with you for a long time. You can fit this boat tour into your day's activities, but keep in mind that it is a four-hour tour. Have no fear, this lengthy trek, departing from and returning to Manhattan, will not only have you oohing and ahhing over the fall colors like fireworks flashing in the sky, but the boat itself has plenty of amenities to keep you busy.