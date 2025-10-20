Catch The Most Glorious Fall Foliage Views With This Riverboat Tour Along The Hudson River
There is a short window each year to check out fall colors and it can vary across a state, like when you're chasing fall foliage across Virginia. When you find yourself in the Hudson Valley River area at just the right time, the fall foliage is so worth it. To get the full effect of the beautiful colors, consider booking a riverboat cruise and watch the progression of glorious colors from the water.
There is no shortage of fall leaf-peeping opportunities in the Empire State, including along unique rail bike tours across New York. But the Hudson Valley regularly tops lists of the most beautiful places in the U.S. to catch fall foliage, where brilliant colors spill over the riverbanks from dense stands of deciduous trees along much of the length of this massive waterway. To enjoy the magnificent display, you can book a 40-mile Hudson River Fall Foliage Cruise with Circle Line tours to get the best vantage point for the fall colors and much more.
While there are a plethora of gorgeous towns to visit along the path of the Hudson Valley River, the view you get from this scenic foliage tour will live with you for a long time. You can fit this boat tour into your day's activities, but keep in mind that it is a four-hour tour. Have no fear, this lengthy trek, departing from and returning to Manhattan, will not only have you oohing and ahhing over the fall colors like fireworks flashing in the sky, but the boat itself has plenty of amenities to keep you busy.
View golden carpets of leaves and historic villages from the river boat
The colors you witness as you enjoy your watery tour along the Hudson Valley come from birches, oaks, and maples dotting the skyline in gorgeous yellows, reds, and oranges. When you're not glued to the beautiful blaze of colors, gently sloping hills, and glimpses of both historic and trendy towns, you'll want to enjoy the rest of the things this Circle Line tour has to offer. For 40 miles, you'll cruise from Midtown Manhattan and back, passing not only the colors but also dramatic cliffs.
Enjoy the sights and weather from the decks or inside through oversized windows. Class in the fact that you can also enjoy Oktoberfest on the water with a "German platter" filled with bratwursts, pretzels, and schnitzels accompanied by seasonal beers or free coffee, tea, and sodas. The festive fall atmosphere is made complete by live music. While you're watching trees and nature float by, keep an eye out for local wildlife like bald eagles and ospreys.
The Fall Foliage Cruise doesn't make landfall during your trip, but Circle Line offers a party on a boat and on land with its full-day Bear Mountain Cruise. That trip sells out fast, so you'll want to plan ahead. Once you've finished your cruise and returned to Manhattan, it may be time to plan your next Hudson Valley fall trek, by camping in Croton Park, an overlooked New York State Park on the Hudson. Or consider spending time at some of the other amazing fall foliage destinations in New York, like the overlooked hiking trails in upstate NY.