Explore Beautiful Hiking Trails At An Often Overlooked Upstate NY Fall Destination

A popular stop along the Catskill Mountains Scenic Byway, Andes, New York, is a special spot for leaf peepers and trail seekers alike. Located about three hours by car from New York City in upstate New York, Andes was founded in 1819 and remains a quiet hamlet with historic charm. The town's name is likely a reference to the Andes Mountains, thanks to an early settler's observation of the area's many hills. Many years later, the name seems apt, and it has the nickname "Land in the Sky" to reference its high peaks and scenic lookouts. It's a beautiful place to get lost in the fall if you love seeing the colors change on trees.

Remember, one of the most important things to know before heading out on a fun fall hike is carefully planning so you can stay safe. Thankfully, despite being overlooked as a fall destination, the trails in and around Andes are well-maintained and offer exceptional lookout points for the surrounding Catskill Mountains. A smaller, historically preserved town can be a good location for fall adventures that don't feel crowded with tourists. Along with the changing colors of the trees, hikers can keep an eye out for Catskill-native autumnal wildflowers in trails that wind through meadows. These flowers may include several species of goldenrod, including tall goldenrod (Solidago altissima) and blue-stemmed goldenrod (Solidago caesia).