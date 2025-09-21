Explore Beautiful Hiking Trails At An Often Overlooked Upstate NY Fall Destination
A popular stop along the Catskill Mountains Scenic Byway, Andes, New York, is a special spot for leaf peepers and trail seekers alike. Located about three hours by car from New York City in upstate New York, Andes was founded in 1819 and remains a quiet hamlet with historic charm. The town's name is likely a reference to the Andes Mountains, thanks to an early settler's observation of the area's many hills. Many years later, the name seems apt, and it has the nickname "Land in the Sky" to reference its high peaks and scenic lookouts. It's a beautiful place to get lost in the fall if you love seeing the colors change on trees.
Remember, one of the most important things to know before heading out on a fun fall hike is carefully planning so you can stay safe. Thankfully, despite being overlooked as a fall destination, the trails in and around Andes are well-maintained and offer exceptional lookout points for the surrounding Catskill Mountains. A smaller, historically preserved town can be a good location for fall adventures that don't feel crowded with tourists. Along with the changing colors of the trees, hikers can keep an eye out for Catskill-native autumnal wildflowers in trails that wind through meadows. These flowers may include several species of goldenrod, including tall goldenrod (Solidago altissima) and blue-stemmed goldenrod (Solidago caesia).
Finding the best views in the Catskill Mountains
A good trail to start with in Andes is the Palmer Hill Trail, about 2 miles from downtown Andes. This trail offers extensive views of both historic and natural wonders. From the old stone walls and foundations, including an old farm homestead, to the lovely forests, it's a spectacular sight in any season. Walking the trail in autumn provides visitors with a stunning display of varying shades of red, yellow, and orange leaves.
If you plan on heading out on one of the numerous trails around Andes, stay warm and comfortable during a fall hike with these genius layering tips, such as a waterproof jacket. You can bring along the whole family thanks to accessible trails like the Andes Rail Trail, located at 266 Depot Street. Explore a path with zero incline that takes you straight through scenic woodlands with views of the surrounding mountains. An extension of this trail offers a little more of a challenge, although hikers are rewarded with mature trees and picturesque views of the Tremperskill Valley, alive with color in the fall.
You can stay a little longer than a day trip to take in all the outdoor sights and sounds. Andes features several options for camping, including the popular Little Pond State Campground located in the Catskill Forest Preserve. The campground operates until October 13th, allowing plenty of time for autumn adventures. Just remember to look out for the most dangerous animal when exploring New York, the rattlesnake, when traveling around outdoors.