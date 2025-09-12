Outdoor Enthusiasts Love These Virginia Destinations For Stunning Fall Foliage Views
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
As autumn gets underway, untold numbers of people will be hitting road in search of the best spots to see fall foliage. At various points from late September through November, different destinations within the state of Virginia will rank among the best spots in the country to witness the seasonal changing of the leaves. Throughout the fall, various portions of the state will experience leaves turning from green to a cacophony of vivid oranges and reds. The best destinations for witnessing the stunning fall foliage depends on the timing of your trip to Virginia.
The changing of the leaves starts on western side of the state in late September. It moves eastward over the successive weeks and months. Typically, the peak of the fall foliage season in Virginia is the last three weeks of October. Most often, by late October, the color bouquet has shifted to the eastern half of the state, with the coastal region also experiencing this transition. Once November is underway, the western two-thirds of the state is usually already well past peak, leaving destinations on the coast — such as Norfolk, Williamsburg, Yorktown, and Virginia Beach — as your best bets for viewing fall foliage before the season ends.
Where to be in Virginia for leaves in late September
Although these colorful autumn leaves make their final stand in Virginia's coastal region, the opening stanza is in the mountainous western portion of the state. As the leaves begin to change in early autumn, outdoor enthusiasts can capture stunning visuals of the foliage at some of the state's best outdoor recreation areas. Cumberland Gap National Historical Park — straddling Virginia, Tennessee, and Kentucky — is an underrated spot for viewing fall foliage. Cumberland Gap and the wildly popular Virginia trail at Natural Tunnel State Park are typically among the first local areas displaying the bright oranges and reds of fall foliage each year.
This is also a great time to take a hike on the world's longest hiking-only trail — the Appalachian Trail, which cuts through 14 states including Virginia. The southern leg of Virginia's 544 miles of trail cuts through parts of the George Washington and Jefferson National Forests, as well as the Mount Rogers National Recreation Area and Grayson Highlands State Park. Whether hiking the entire 166-mile stretch of the trail through southwestern Virginia or casually covering a few miles within the national forest, this is a great way to enjoy fall weather and revel in colorful foliage.
Before hitting the trail, be sure you are properly dressed for a fall hike and carry a pair of field glasses, like the Bushnell Powerview compact binoculars, so you can observe the wildlife in the area. Also, there are a few creatures to beware of when adventuring in the Appalachian Mountains. While snakes will be less active as the weather cools, black bears will still be up and around. Be aware of your surroundings and make noise to help avoid bears as you move along the trail.
Central Virginia is prime for fall foliage during mid- and late-October
Moving into mid-October, the central portion of Virginia begins to radiate in a dazzling array of fall foliage. Luckily for outdoor enthusiasts, this portion of the state holds some great outdoor recreation destinations. Chief among those is Shenandoah National Park. The colorful display of autumn leaves is one of the main reasons Shenandoah NP is considered one of the best fall camping destinations in the U.S. The park's namesake river is also cited as being one of the most scenic rivers in America to experience fall foliage.
Shenandoah National Park is a little more than an hour's drive from Washington, D.C., yet feels completely disconnected from the modern world. This is partly due to its protected 200,000-acres, and the menagerie of wild animals that call the park home. Visitors to Shenandoah during autumn can hike, fish, rock climb, and watch wildlife, in addition to camping and viewing the foliage. This is also a national park that allows dogs on hiking trails, although your canine companion will need to remain on a leash while there.
In addition to Shenandoah NP, mid- to late-October is also an excellent time to view fall foliage along the famed Blue Ridge Parkway. This roadway, often considered one of the most scenic drives in America, cuts across the state of Virginia from the southwest corner (where fall foliage is visible earlier in the month) to Shenandoah National Park in the north-central portion. Upon reaching the northern end of the parkway, those who long for a little more road-tripping can hop on Skyline Drive. This National Scenic Byway has 75 overlooks scattered along 105 miles of roadway through the Blue Ridge Mountains, and some seasons, you'll catch fall leaves well into November on this route.