Outdoor Enthusiasts Love These Virginia Destinations For Stunning Fall Foliage Views

Moving into mid-October, the central portion of Virginia begins to radiate in a dazzling array of fall foliage. Luckily for outdoor enthusiasts, this portion of the state holds some great outdoor recreation destinations. Chief among those is Shenandoah National Park. The colorful display of autumn leaves is one of the main reasons Shenandoah NP is considered one of the best fall camping destinations in the U.S. The park's namesake river is also cited as being one of the most scenic rivers in America to experience fall foliage.

Shenandoah National Park is a little more than an hour's drive from Washington, D.C., yet feels completely disconnected from the modern world. This is partly due to its protected 200,000-acres, and the menagerie of wild animals that call the park home. Visitors to Shenandoah during autumn can hike, fish, rock climb, and watch wildlife, in addition to camping and viewing the foliage. This is also a national park that allows dogs on hiking trails, although your canine companion will need to remain on a leash while there.

In addition to Shenandoah NP, mid- to late-October is also an excellent time to view fall foliage along the famed Blue Ridge Parkway. This roadway, often considered one of the most scenic drives in America, cuts across the state of Virginia from the southwest corner (where fall foliage is visible earlier in the month) to Shenandoah National Park in the north-central portion. Upon reaching the northern end of the parkway, those who long for a little more road-tripping can hop on Skyline Drive. This National Scenic Byway has 75 overlooks scattered along 105 miles of roadway through the Blue Ridge Mountains, and some seasons, you'll catch fall leaves well into November on this route.