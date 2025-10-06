Enjoy New York's Beautiful Fall Foliage With These Unique Rail Bike Tours
The Adirondack Mountains in upstate New York are often cited among the top destinations in the U.S. for viewing fall foliage. This is due not only to the impressive array of colors that blanket the mountains each autumn but also for the longevity of the area's fall foliage season, which is one of the lengthiest in the country. This dramatic scenery can be viewed while hiking along trails or driving on scenic roadways. However, you can also enjoy New York's beautiful fall foliage in a unique way — taking a rail bike tour.
Rail biking has become increasingly popular over the past several years. For those unfamiliar with this eco-friendly activity, rail biking essentially involves pedaling a vehicle that's a cross between a bicycle and a rail car down an abandoned rail line. Rail bikes come in various configurations to accommodate anywhere from one to four passengers, with two-seat and four-seat models being the most common. Taking a rail bike tour to view fall foliage not only allows you to enjoy the cool autumn air and get a little exercise, it also affords you the opportunity to travel along a route you wouldn't be able to otherwise, that of a railroad line that's been repurposed for tours.
Given the recent surge in popularity of rail biking, it's not a surprise that there are actually a number of such tours being offered for fall foliage in the Adirondacks as well as other popular leaf-peeping destinations in New York. Adirondack Railbike Adventures offers tours from two locations — Old Forge, which features a pair of different routes, and Tupper Lake. Revolution Rail operates from three locations — North Creek, Hadley, and Warrensburg. All of these are within Adirondack Park, which is considered one of the best fall camping spots in the country.
Other areas in New York where you can rail bike to see fall foliage
Beyond the Adirondacks, several areas of New York are renown for their fall foliage. A number of them also have rail bike operators. Like the Adirondacks, the Catskill Mountains become cloaked in vibrant colors each autumn. Visitors heading to this region are also able to catch a rail bike tour to view the leaves. Rail Explorers USA offers tours from both Phoenicia in the Catskills and Cooperstown in the foothills of the mountain range. Finger Lakes Rail Riders offers tours through the countryside of Yates County, and the Finger Lakes are often thought to be among the most scenic lakes and rivers to view fall foliage.
Regardless of which area, operators, or route you choose, there are some things to keep in mind when booking your rail bike experience. First, check the fitness and weight requirements for each tour operation. Most have a maximum weight limit per seat and a minimum fitness level based on the length and difficulty of the route. On the day of your trip, dress as you would for a fall hike, as rail bikes are open air. That includes closed-toe shoes, which are usually required by the tour operators. You should also consider bringing along a rain jacket and/or extra layer of clothing. To capture images of the experience, taking along an action camera like the GoPro 13 is a good idea.