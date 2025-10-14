There Is No Shortage Of Beautiful Fall Foliage At An Overlooked New York State Park

For a perfect view of the waterfront of Croton Point Park, you'll absolutely want to book yourself a ride on Amtrak's Adirondack route. The full trek for all the fantastic fall foliage begins in New York, NY, and ends in St-Lambert, Montreal, QC, lasting approximately 10 hours. Croton-Harmon, NY is the second stop on the route, where you can catch the fall views at Croton Point Park along the way. From the train you'll catch a great view of the Hudson river drenched in fall colors from dense stands of native hardwoods like hickory, dogwoods, black oak, and the bright red leaves of the sugar maple. You can also take Metro North from Manhattan to Croton-Harmon and walk or take a cab to the park itself.

There is a small parking fee at Croton Point Park, but while you're there, you have the opportunity to rent boats and kayaks, allowing you to enjoy the colors from the water. An easy network of trails criss-cross the park taking you to several historical features this state park has to offer, including a schoolhouse, wine cellar, and old pier posts. Just make certain to take advantage of layering to stay warm while hiking in the fall, as it can get quite cool in the mornings. Or consider camping to fully appreciate the complexity of autumn's beauty all around you. RV and tent spaces are available in the park, with reservations for the year (highly recommended) opening each January 2nd. It's worth remembering that in the fall, rattlesnakes — one of the most dangerous animals in New York while you're exploring — are active as they make their way to their winter dens.