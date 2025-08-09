How To Build A Rounded Paver Patio That Elevates Your Backyard

When buying pavers, consider both size and color. The best and worst colors to have in your outdoor space can affect how clean, cohesive, and inviting your patio feels. Any paver can work, but if you live in a rainy environment, it's important to consider the material they are made of — some handle moisture and shifting soil better than others.

Begin by clearing the area of grass and vegetation. Next dig down roughly 7 to 8 inches, factoring in space for your pavers, sand, and base layer. Keep the pavers slightly raised above the grass line for a polished look. Add 4 to 6 inches of sand base and use a plate compactor to tamp it down. Next, spread 1 inch of sand and use a straight edge — like a 2x4 or a long level — to smooth and level the surface evenly.

To ensure symmetry, mark the exact center of your patio and lay pavers outward from there. Place each paver gently, avoid sliding them around to keep the sand layer intact. Once the layout is complete, use a rope tied to a central stake as a compass to carefully mark the outer edge, creating a precise and smooth circle around your patio. Use a grinder with a masonry blade to cut perimeter pieces as needed. Then install edging to lock it all in. Sweep polymer jointing sand into the joints, tamp everything down, lightly mist the surface to set the sand, and you're done. All that's left is making it cozy — and for that, there's no shortage of small patio furniture ideas to suit the look you're going for.