Overseed Or Reseed: How To Choose The Best Method For Fixing Your Patchy Lawn

When it comes to maintaining the outside of your home, few things compare to a lush, green lawn. Of course, even the healthiest yards can show signs of wear. Heavy foot traffic, harsh weather patterns, pests, or simple aging can leave your lawn looking patchy or downright bare. When this happens, most homeowners are left with two methods to get their grass up to snuff: overseeding, or reseeding. Both of these tried and tested methods can breathe life into a struggling lawn, though they work in vastly different ways. Overseeding can be a great option for those looking to thicken grass, improve color, and increase resistance to fungal diseases. Reseeding is generally reserved for severely damaged lawns, in order to start fresh. As such, you're best advised to research which method is right for your specific situation before pulling the trigger.

If you're new to lawn maintenance, overseeding involves spreading new grass seed over the existing yard without tearing up any of the soil. This is frequently used as a preventative measure to boost a thinning grass that's mostly still healthy. Reseeding, by contrast, is a more intensive process which completely replaces sections of grass that have died off or become too damaged to recover. This may require landscapers to clear out the original patches by tilling the soil, depending on the size of the project and your expertise. Choosing the right approach for your lawn depends on numerous factors, including your yard's current condition, your personal goals, and how much time and effort you're willing to extend. It should also be noted that some types of grass, like St Augustinegrass, can be neither overseeded nor reseeded, since the lawn can't be grown from seed. In those cases, you're going to need tips on installing new sod.