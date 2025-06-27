Banish Weeds From Your Yard With The Help Of A Clever Method From HGTV's Ben Napier

According to Iowa State University Extension and Outreach, a propane torch works best on broadleaf weeds and plants that are relatively young. Mature weeds with strong root systems may need to be torched every couple of weeks until they surrender. Keep in mind that propane torches are meant to boil liquids inside plant tissues rather than engulf weeds in flames. They shouldn't be used in windy weather or near masses of dried plants that could catch fire in no time.

In addition to killing crevice-dwelling plants, a propane torch can evict weeds from your garden. It's especially helpful if you've dredged up weed seeds by tilling the ground. Sunlight encourages the seeds to sprout. If you leave the resulting seedlings alone, they'll try to take over your garden. Instead, singe them with the torch while they're still small. After that, move the soil as little as possible when planting new flowers or vegetables. This will keep sunlight from reaching a host of other buried weed seeds.

You can also control pesky lawn weeds with strategic mowing. Lawn mowers are capable of dispersing weed seeds, as Ben Napier points out in the episode, but they don't necessarily have this effect. If you cut the weeds early, before they make seeds, they won't be able to do much damage. Try pairing this method with a hack that involves sprinkling sugar on lawn weeds, killing them in no time. Between these methods and the flame thrower, you should be on your way to a weed-free lawn and driveway in weeks.

