Soil Prep Tips To Know Before Installing New Sod

Perhaps your lawn has been growing in patchy and you've struggled to solve the issue. Maybe you've just built your dream home and quickly want the perfect lawn to match. Or, you may be fighting a never-ending battle against bugs in your existing lawn. Whatever the reason, if you have decided to install sod, there is more to it than just rolling out a new layer of grass. The soil on which the new sod will rest needs to be properly prepared so the grass can take root and thrive. Otherwise, you may find your new lawn winds up needing to be replaced sooner rather than later, and you haven't solved any of the previous issues.

Some steps in the soil preparation process will be the same no matter what. Others will be guided by whether you have a new or existing lawn and what type of sod you intend to install. If you are replacing an existing lawn due to some sort of issue such as brown patches, pervasive weeds, or invasive insects, you will need to address the underlying cause for those problems, lest they will occur once again as your new lawn becomes established. These previous problems — along with your geographic region — can also play a role in the type of grass you choose to sod. Once you choose a sod, you will also need to keep in mind any particular needs that type of grass requires as you prep the soil for installation.