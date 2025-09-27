10 Reasons Fall Is The Best Season To Go Camping

Compared to the heat and humidity of summer, camping in the fall offers much more comfortable conditions for spending time outside. The cooler weather makes physical activity easier, especially when hiking, setting up camp, and carrying gear. In fact, researchers at Arizona State University have found that high heat can reduce hiking performance by more than 10%, while also increasing dehydration and physical strain. Fall removes that barrier, so you can stay active longer without exhausting yourself, and with a reduced risk of heat-related illnesses.

That same drop in temperature also helps you sleep better. When nights dip into the 50s or 60s, you're more likely to fall asleep faster and stay asleep longer. This isn't just anecdotal — multiple studies have found that the ideal range for high-quality sleep is between 60 and 67°F, and that both cold and heat outside that range can disrupt REM and slow-wave sleep. While temps can dip below that range in the fall, it's a lot easier to stay warm while sleeping with a few tips, than it is to keep cool when it's hot out.

Of course, being comfortable still requires a little preparation. And for that, layering is key, both for daytime hiking and nighttime sleep. Base layers, a fleece, and an insulated sleeping pad — like the self-inflating Apollo air mat from Gear Doctors — go a long way to keeping your body warm without overheating. Striking a balance is important, however, since sweating can cause you to feel colder more quickly. With just a little planning, fall becomes one of the most comfortable times to be outdoors, offering crisp, breathable air by day and cozy, uninterrupted rest by night.