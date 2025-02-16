The Best US National Parks To Visit If You Love Birding

Birding is one of those hobbies that can be picked up by anyone. Its pleasure lies in its simplicity. You can observe birds from the comfort of your back porch, learning which ones you never want to see at your feeders and which ones are actually beneficial to your garden. Here's the thing about birding, though — it can become addictive. Soon, you will want to leave the confines of your yard and start exploring bigger areas. And nowhere in the country is more suited for birding than our national parks.

America's national parks constitute several million acres of conserved natural landscapes. Iconic parks include places like Yellowstone, Yosemite, Acadia, and Sequoia, all of which are amazing places to visit if you love watching wildlife. When it comes to birding, however, you might be surprised to learn that you don't need to travel to the most far flung national parks to see numerous bird species.

While you can catch birds at every national park in America, the following 12 parks are, hands down, the best in terms of the sheer number of bird species you'll encounter. So, grab your binoculars and your guide book, and let's head out to the best national parks to visit if you love birding.