Avoid Annoying Fellow Campers With An Unspoken Etiquette Rule

Lumens are a measure of brightness, and are something to look for when thinking about your camping lights. That 60 watt bulb in your bedside lamp puts out about 800 lumens. Most LED camping lanterns on the market have at least 1000 lumens, and many are much brighter. With that much lumen power, you'll be lighting up a significant radius around your picnic table with bright, white light — and it could be bleeding hundreds of feet to the next campsite over. You really only need lumens in the 10-100 range to adequately see around your campsite or for a reading light inside your tent. A light source that is dimmable, like this rechargeable camping lantern by Cullaby, is versatile enough to have bright light when you need it, but can be significantly toned down to ensure your campsite isn't obnoxiously aglow.

Advertisement

While string lights look cute hanging from your tent vestibule or campervan awning, most put out pretty intense light, so be a good neighbor and unplug or at least dim them before the evening gets too late. Dimmable string lights are available, such as these solar rechargeable camping string lights by InkTrail.

Light sources that put off red light are also useful in a dark campground. While giving you adequate light to see your bag of marshmallows, red light sources do not interfere with night vision, allowing you to still see the stars. Red lights still travel a long distance, so just like with white lights, be sure you can turn down your brightness as the moon rises, allowing everyone to enjoy the special kind of darkness only camping can provide.

Advertisement