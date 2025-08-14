What's The Best Time Of Year To Go Salmon Fishing?

Salmon fishing on the Pacific Coast is far and away the most dynamic locale, offering the most locations and greatest variety of species. All U.S. states that border the Pacific — Alaska, California, Oregon, and Washington — have salmon fisheries bolstering local populations. Each of these states have both coastal and river salmon fishing, along with different regulations and bag limits. Sometimes those regulations may vary among individual bodies of water within those states due to the cycle and health of a local population, so always be sure to check the regulations before heading out. It's important to know, also, that indigenous peoples in the Pacific Northwest have specific salmon fishing access and rights that need to be observed and respected.

In addition to those coastal areas, Montana and Idaho offer various salmon fishing opportunities. The fish found in Idaho rivers are actually migrating in from the Pacific Ocean, up the rivers all the way to the Gem State. The fish in Montana, on the other hand, are landlocked in a handful of lakes and the rivers that feed into them.

Four species of salmon are primarily targeted by anglers on the Pacific Coast – chinook (king), coho (silver), sockeye (red), and pink. Chum salmon are also present along much of the Pacific Coast, but are not as highly prized. Additionally, some lakes in Montana have the non-anadromous kokanee salmon. The best freshwater lures and baits to throw for chinook and coho salmon include bright-colored spinners like the Blue Fox Vibrax-5, bright streamer flies, chunks of herring, and salmon roe. One strange fishing method used to catch sockeye salmon, known as flossing, involves allowing the fish to pick up the line, rather than the lure, with its mouth. The angler then slowly reels the line in until the hook is close to the fish, then sets the hook to snag the fish in the mouth.