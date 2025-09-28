This Simple Cooler Lighting Tip Makes Camping At Night Way Easier
From the peaceful sounds of nocturnal wildlife to awesome stargazing opportunities in the night sky, camping overnight can be one of the most enjoyable parts of being in nature. A proper sleeping pad is a must-have piece of gear for a better night's sleep while camping, but what if you want to stay awake and relish that time in the dark outdoors? Sure, you can get some light from the glow of your campfire or the radiance of the moon and stars, but you'll probably need something more substantial when it comes to finding refreshments in the middle of the night.
That's where one humble item comes in handy: the glow stick. By putting glow sticks inside your cooler along with the ice, food, and drinks, you'll have a gentle glow that allows you and your camping companions to easily read food and drink labels — and you won't have to fumble around looking for flashlights every time someone wants a snack or cold beverage. Even better, by using less abrasive lighting, you're being courteous to neighboring campers and following one of the unspoken etiquette rules of camping: not using blindingly bright lights. Glow sticks also tend to be a pretty cheap lighting option, especially when bought in bulk, with some packets costing under $10. But while glow sticks can be fun and convenient, you'll want to keep a few things in mind before breaking them out on your next camping trip.
What to keep in mind before breaking out the glow sticks
Glow sticks should give you just enough light to make out the contents of your cooler, but they aren't the brightest solution. How long and how powerfully a glow stick shines depends on how hot or cold the air is; slower-moving molecules in icy-cold temperatures will cause the chemical reaction inside the glow stick to decelerate, resulting in a dimmer yet longer-lasting luminescence. So, while the glow stick won't burn as brightly, you should have a nice glow that persists long into the night.
You'll also want to keep the glow sticks sealed up in plastic bags to prevent any accidental leaks on the items in your cooler. Glow sticks generally contain two reactive chemicals, hydrogen peroxide and either diphenyl oxalate or a phthalate. Although not considered poisonous or toxic to humans, glow stick fluid can cause irritation to your skin, mouth, and eyes. Plus, it tastes awful.
Keeping glow sticks sealed away also reduces the environmental impact of this camping hack. Single-use glow sticks, while handy, are made almost entirely of plastic, and the liquid inside of them can be harmful for the environment if it leaks out. So, keep your glow sticks packed up in plastic bags or other containers, and ideally dispose of them by dropping them off at a household hazard waste location, rather than just throwing them in the trash. For greener glow stick options, you can also look into reusable glow sticks, or consider glow sticks that use LEDs as the light source instead of chemicals. Then, check out these other must-know tips for camping responsibly and more sustainably.