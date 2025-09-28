This Simple Cooler Lighting Tip Makes Camping At Night Way Easier

From the peaceful sounds of nocturnal wildlife to awesome stargazing opportunities in the night sky, camping overnight can be one of the most enjoyable parts of being in nature. A proper sleeping pad is a must-have piece of gear for a better night's sleep while camping, but what if you want to stay awake and relish that time in the dark outdoors? Sure, you can get some light from the glow of your campfire or the radiance of the moon and stars, but you'll probably need something more substantial when it comes to finding refreshments in the middle of the night.

That's where one humble item comes in handy: the glow stick. By putting glow sticks inside your cooler along with the ice, food, and drinks, you'll have a gentle glow that allows you and your camping companions to easily read food and drink labels — and you won't have to fumble around looking for flashlights every time someone wants a snack or cold beverage. Even better, by using less abrasive lighting, you're being courteous to neighboring campers and following one of the unspoken etiquette rules of camping: not using blindingly bright lights. Glow sticks also tend to be a pretty cheap lighting option, especially when bought in bulk, with some packets costing under $10. But while glow sticks can be fun and convenient, you'll want to keep a few things in mind before breaking them out on your next camping trip.