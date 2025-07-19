The Must-Know Tips For Camping Responsibly And More Sustainably

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Camping continues to increase in popularity across the United States. While there are many benefits to more people spending time outdoors, the uptick in campers can put additional strains on the environment. Although many feel that the impact must be most significant within van, RV, and car camping, or with elongated stays, even short snapcamping trips and safe solo tent camping excursions can have a negative impact if not done properly. It is more important now than ever to utilize responsible, sustainable practices when overnighting outdoors. At the center of that effort is the need to understand and follow the principles of Leave No Trace.

One of the biggest tenets of Leave No Trace relates to minimizing the impacts of campfires. While campfires are a traditional part of the camping experience, they can negatively affect the environment in multiple ways. Additionally, in this modern-era, there are workarounds that serve the purposes for which campfires were originally needed. For example, instead of starting a campfire to heat or cook a camp meal, use a cookstove or a portable fuel source. If doing so, however, consider an enviromentally-sensitive version, such as the Sterno Green biodegradable canned heat. Additionally, battery or solar powered lanterns can provide light.

If you do choose to build a fire, keep it small, using only locally harvested dead wood. Although it may be convenient, you shouldn't bring firewood to your campsite from home or elsewhere, as you could unknowingly introduce invasive pests and diseases. In fact, in many areas this practice is prohibited. Use or make a fire ring and be sure to completely extinguish any campfire to prevent igniting a wildfire on your next outdoor adventure, which can devastate vast amounts of natural habitat.