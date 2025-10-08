Gas Or Electric: Which Type Of Ryobi Grass Trimmer Tool Is Right For Your Lawn

The range of Ryobi electric weed eaters is a great option for smaller lawns (under 1 or 2 acres). Keep the battery charged, then click it in and get to trimming. If you don't have much space to cover, it shouldn't run down before you finish the job. These trimmers tend to have less power, but as long as you don't have tall, thick grass or dense brush to hack through, you should be fine.

You should be able to clean up small lawns with any of Ryobi's 18-volt models (a single charge will give about 20 minutes of run time). But if you have a larger lawn, there are several 40-volt trimmers that compete with gas-powered models with a full hour on one charge. If you already have Ryobi One+ batteries for other tools, you can keep spares charged for large projects. Ryobi also offers one corded electric string trimmer. This spares you from having to rely on batteries, but limits your mobility and requires access to outlets. This model do not come with an extension cord, so you'll need to pick one up.

While battery-operated models are quiet, lightweight, and generally less expensive than gas-powered models, they do have their drawbacks. The short run time is one, as is the generally lighter workload capability. Dense and wet weeds and brush are challenges for all but the most powerful electric trimmers. And while there's less maintenance, proper battery care is vital to ensure you get the full 3 to 5 years' use out of it. To complete your lawn care, consider using an edger rather than a string trimmer to edge your lawn. If you need to remove small trees or bushes, it may be worth purchasing a brush cutter.