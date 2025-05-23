How To Choose Between A String Trimmer And A Brush Cutter For Your Overgrown Lawn

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

There are a myriad of lawn and garden tools available to tackle just about any task you may encounter during your lawn maintenance duties. One of the secrets professional landscapers know is choosing the right tool for the job can make all the difference. If you find yourself routinely needing to cut or trim vegetation in areas your mower can't manage, you likely will need to utilize either a string trimmer or brush cutter. However, it is important to understand these two tools so you know how to choose the right one for the job.

Advertisement

These two implements are actually fairly similar. String trimmer, as you most likely can deduce from the name, uses string to cut through weeds and grass. Typically, the larger the diameter of the string and more powerful the engine, the denser the vegetation it can cut. Brush cutters look very similar. However, instead of having a head with fast spinning string, brush cutters are fitted with metal blades or a metal cutting disc. There are some models that come with interchangeable heads, allowing you to switch between string or metal cutting edge, but most often you'll have to choose between the two separate tools.

Another similarity between string trimmers and brush cutters is each has models reliant on various power sources: gas, electric, or cordless (battery-powered). Generally speaking, the advantages of gas models is they are very portable, tend to be more powerful, and have unlimited run time — assuming you have plenty of gas. On the downside, they are also heavier, louder, and at times hard to handle due to vibration. Electric models are quieter, light, and easy to maintain, while cordless models have the same unlimited range as gas engine versions.

Advertisement