The Proposed Bill That Could Ban Noisy Landscaping Gear In Philadelphia

For many cities, landscaping is a major part of care and maintenance for the community as a whole and individuals with homes. Keeping grass well trimmed, removing leaves and debris from streets and yards, and other maintenance means that gas-powered tools are running throughout the city, leading to harmful emissions and an annoying noise residents regularly deal with. Per a new proposal, there might be a change to this daily scenario for residents of Philadelphia. The proposed bill from council member Curtis Jones Jr. — 241131 — is an amendment to Philly's existing Noise and Excessive Vibration code, and it focuses on banning gas powered leaf blowers. The bill was introduced in December 2024, and has been sitting in committee ever since, but it appears councilmembers may soon tackle the proposal again.

The city has a few reasons for considering such a specific ban: Not only are the sound levels high, causing disruptions for most people, but the gas itself is a problem. Every time someone uses a leaf blower, pollutants like carbon dioxide and fine particulates are released. One leaf blower releases the same amount of gas emissions as 15 cars per unit time. Over one year, all gas-powered lawn equipment in Philadelphia releases roughly the same amount of byproducts as 13,000 vehicles.

Of course, that doesn't mean leaf blowers have to disappear: With this bill, electric tools would still allowed. Not only are they cleaner, but also a little quieter. Where gas-powered ones tend to range anywhere from 75 to 80 decibels, a gas one is closer to 60, or about the sound you'll hear in an office. As more brands embrace battery-powered versions of their tools, switching becomes easier. For example, there are a few Ryobi Expand-It tools that can really help with yard clean-up.