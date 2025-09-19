How To Get Your Garden Ready For Migrating Hummingbirds

With shorter days and cooler weather comes the time for many hummingbirds to begin their long trek south for the winter. Many hummingbird species in northern North America spend the fall migrating south to Mexico and Central America, where they'll shelter for the cooler months before returning north in the spring to breed. This fall migration often lands between August and November, meaning late summer and early fall is the perfect time to get your garden ready for your traveling feathered friends.

While preparing your garden to say goodbye to some of your favorite pollinators may come with disappointment, this is also a great time to see hummingbirds in action as they fuel up for their journey. You may even have the chance to see a variety of species that don't breed in your area but are passing through on their journey. Plus, not all species migrate, or if they do, they do so only in their local area, so preparing your garden can help these homebodies get ready for winter.

There are several ways you can get your garden ready to host migrating hummingbirds. It can include small, last minute upgrades, such as providing a quick food or water source, or you can take your hummingbird-friendly garden a step further with a little bit of planning in advance to make sure your garden has plenty of water, small bugs (you read that right) and nectar-rich flowers that bloom into fall.