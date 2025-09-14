The Common Hummingbird Feeder Myth You Should Stop Believing

As the weather grows cooler, you may notice that the number of hummingbirds brightening up your yard begins to dwindle. This is because many of the hummingbird species that call your yard home only do so in the summer, preferring to spend their winters in the warm and sunny tropics where they can access food in abundance. As a result, your first instinct may be to bring in your hummingbird feeders to give your feathered friends the encouragement they need to begin their migration. Surprisingly, however, this common myth holds less truth than you may think.

These little birds have strong instincts that tell them when it's time to start their journey south, and they'll do so whether feeders are available or not. Along with having instincts to give them a push in the right direction, hummingbirds can also tell when summer is drawing to an end based on their surroundings. They notice factors like less sunlight and a decrease in their food sources, indicators that they need to get a move on before winter approaches.

Because of this, leaving up your feeders during the fall months won't cause your local hummingbirds to abandon their trek. In fact, you may even find that it's helpful to continue to provide a hummingbird haven and leave your feeder up as the cooler months approach.