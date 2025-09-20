12 Scenic Bike Trails Across The US You'll Wish You Knew Sooner
If you've ever felt like your local bike trail was getting too crowded or the views too stale, have you considered shaking things up with a fresh experience? There are thousands of miles of scenic biking trails across the United States containing some of the most beautiful landscapes in the country and many are widely accessible to all levels of cyclists. Once you start doing some research on what's available, you'll be wondering "how did I not know about these sooner?"
You don't have to be into bike touring or bikepacking for your next adventure to enjoy any of the trails on this list. Sure, some of them are long distance, but each one of these trails can be taken in sections. We've chosen them based on their scenic factor, as well as their accessibility. All of these trails are easy to find, have plenty of trailheads, and are, in most cases, relatively easy to bike.
The order of the trails is not based on whether one is more scenic than the other. Our goal, rather, is to give you an idea of the kinds of scenery you can experience either by traveling in your own state, or roadtripping across the country for a bucket list adventure. From the wetlands and villages of Cape Cod to the coastal mountains of Kauai, here are 12 scenic bike trails across the U.S. you'll wish you knew about sooner.
The Cape Cod Rail Trail, Massachusetts
Cape Cod is one of the most beautiful and beloved destinations in the eastern United States. Known for its sandy beaches, great white shark sightings, quaint villages, and excellent seafood, Cape Cod is a place well worth adding to your travel list. It also happens to boast one of the best biking trails in the country.
The Cape Cod Rail Trail (CCRT) is 25 miles of paved bike paths that follow a former railroad line that ran through the heart of the peninsula. Beginning mid-Cape town in the of Yarmouth, the CCRT winds its way through the towns of Dennis, Harwich, Brewster, Orleans, and Eastham before ending in the outer Cape village of Wellfleet. The trail is relatively level, making it an easy ride for cyclists of all ages. The pavement also means that simple road or recreational bikes will be able to handle the trail without worry of encountering looser surfaces.
In terms of scenery, you'll be cycling through both state and federally preserved land. Nickerson State Park in Brewster is particularly beautiful with its woods and kettle (or kettlehole) ponds. You hit part of the fabled National Seashore in Wellfleet, getting hints of the outer sands and the smell of the sea cresting over the tree line. Alongside these, you have woods, marshes, wetlands, campgrounds, and beautiful village centers. If you've ever wanted to cycle through coastal New England, this is the trail to take.
Katy Trail State Park, Missouri
As a way of reviving and transforming old railroads, numerous volunteer organizations have formed to create rail trails for hiking and biking along old, unused pathways cut by the railroads. And in the beautiful state of Missouri, you can find the longest, and one of the most scenic, in the country.
At 240 miles long, the Katy Trail State Park is the longest developed rail trail in the entire country. Stretching from Clinton to Manchen, The Katy (as it is lovingly called) follows the former Missouri-Kansas-Texas Railroad. Much of the trail runs alongside the Missouri River, providing outstanding river views and plenty of opportunities to see wildlife. Unlike the Cape Cod Rail Trail, the Katy is not paved so you'll be best off with a hybrid or mountain bike that can handle looser surfaces.
With 26 trailheads along its length, you can easily take the Katy in sections, or camp in designated campgrounds along the way. History lovers will enjoy the fact that the Katy boasts four fully restored historic railway depots and the section between Cooper and St. Charles County is an official part of the Lewis and Clark National Heritage Trail. Whether you're pedaling over historic bridges, across meadows, or through deep woods, your eyes won't be bored with the tremendous scenery so many once enjoyed from inside a railway car.
Florida Keys Overseas Heritage Trail, Florida
The Florida Keys are a chain of islands stretching outwards from the southern tip of the Florida peninsula and into Gulf waters. The islands form the most southerly point of the continental United States and come with an array of tourist attractions including beaches, mangrove forests, and some of the best marine national parks in the United States. The Keys are connected by a series of causeways, roads, and bridges, through which runs through one of the most scenically stunning bike trails: the Florida Keys Overseas Heritage Trail (FKOHT).
The FKOHT runs over 90 miles along pre-established, paved trails, some of which literally go over the sea. The trail takes visitors on a whirlwind tour of arguably the most beautiful part of the Sunshine State. Going from Key Largo to Key West, the trail parallels U.S. Highway Route 1, an iconic road trip. Thanks to being paved, the FKOHT is excellent for all types of bikes, including recumbent and adaptive bikes.
Enjoy the sites as you pass through the unique architecture of the Keys, all with a backdrop of turquoise water, palm trees, coastal birds, jumping dolphins, and passing boats. When you get to Key West, do yourself a favor and take a side trip out to the Dry Tortugas National Park, located almost completely under water.
Fisher Creek Loop, Idaho
Sun Valley, Idaho is a region known for its fly fishing, mountainous landscape, lush pine forests, and some of the best skiing in the western U.S. It's a great place to experience a condensed version of the state's natural landscapes all in one location. And if you want to take your bike and experience the trails of this stunning region, you'll want to find your way to the Fisher Creek Loop.
Located off of Interstate 75 at the Williams Creek trailhead, the Fisher Creek Loop is among the shorter trails on this list. Though only 17.7 miles, the trail takes you far enough away from the busy highway to make you feel like you've stepped through a portal into raw wilderness. The Sawtooth mountain range opens out before you across lush meadows, as you ride through the cool shade of the thick forests.
Of all the trails on this list, the Fisher Creek loop is the least accessible in terms of equipment and ability. With a steady continuous climb of 2,000 feet over more than half of the trail before you even get to drop a bit, it is an intermediate-level, single-track trail that requires a good-quality mountain bike to properly experience. The descent from the highpoint is considered one of the best in the area, so be sure to make the climb and enjoy the ride down.
Mickelson Trail, South Dakota
While South Dakota's Black Hills contain iconic wild west towns like Deadwood and the imposing national monument that is Mount Rushmore, there is far more to the region than these two locations. It's an amazing area to bike through, and is an ideal place to catch some of the earliest fall foliage in the country. Experience the beauty and landscape of the Black Hills by bike on the Mickelson Trail.
Named in honor of former South Dakota governor and conservationist George S. Mickelson, the Mickelson Trail stretches over 100 miles from Deadwood to Edgemont. An easygoing, level trail accessible to many cyclists of all ages and abilities, the Mickelson Trail passes through some of the most beautiful scenery in the Black Hills. Be enveloped by thick forests, venture through old railroad tunnels, while crossing over 100 bridges. You'll get to ride alongside flowing rivers and creeks, and stop in some of the area's most popular small towns. What more could you ask for in a trail?
14 trailheads allow for easy parking and accessibility to numerous points on the Mickelson. It is worth noting that while a majority of the trail is contained within Black Hills National Forest, there are also several sections that pass through private property. In these areas it is important that you make sure to stick to the trail so as not to intrude on privately owned lands. You'll also need to buy a trail pass to ride here, available at all trailheads.
Going-to-the Sun Road, Montana
Going-to-the-Sun Road is an engineering marvel located within Glacier National Park in Montana. Constructed through the mountains in the 1930s, the scenic road showcases some of the most stunning mountain scenery in the United States. While a lot of these trails have been separated from roadways, it's a working (and often very busy) roadway during the park's popular summer months. As a cyclist, you need to be extra-careful when you hit the trail / road.
The best time to cycle this gorgeous road is during the spring. Due to the seasonal snow removal, cars are not allowed to drive Going-to-the-Sun Road. However, cyclists are welcome. While the elevation and potential for snow might be difficult for some riders, other sections of the trail have more level surfaces passing through beautiful forested vistas and past lakes.
There other issues to be aware of. Bikes are not allowed on any hiking trails or backcountry areas. Glacier National Park has been known to close off certain roads due to heavy presence of both grizzly and black bears. The large populations is one of the reasons Glacier is considered one of the most dangerous National Parks. So, just be sure to do your research ahead of time and bring bear deterrents with you on your bike ride.
The Presidio, California
This is the only trail on this list to be held within the borders one city: San Francisco — arguably, one of America's most beautiful urban areas. Covering less than 50 square miles, San Francisco encompasses glorious landscapes along the California coast. The famous fog, which rolls dramatically in over the Golden Gate Bridge and the surrounding green hills, makes for a truly awesome sight. And this is the area where you can find trailheads to the Presidio.
The Presidio is part of the Golden Gate National Historic Area. It is about 1,500 acres of bluffs, wooded trails, coastal paths, and beautifully kept suburban San Francisco neighborhoods. It's home to numerous rare species of wildlife and flora, and is a top destination for anyone looking to explore San Francisco beyond Fisherman's Wharf and the Embarcadero.
Rent a bike and explore some of the 12 different interconnected trails that wind their way through this enchanting space. Be aware that some trails are marked pedestrian only. But often, as is the case with the 2.7 miles of the California Coastal Trail inside the park, you can ride alongside on the Lincoln Road's dedicated bike lane. Take your pick and let yourself feel transported to a completely different world away from the hustle and bustle of the inner city.
Island Line Rail Trail, Vermont
Lake Champlain stretches for over 100 miles along the New York-Vermont border, and is the anchor for some of the most beautiful scenery in the northeast. The city of Burlington, Vermont's largest, is alive with the kind of quirky cultural experiences that the Green Mountain State prides itself on. Vermont is also one of the most cycling friendly places in the country, and you would be hard-pressed to find a more scenic trail than the Island Line Rail Trail, also called the Burlington Bike Path, the Greenway, or the Colchester Causeway.
The remnants of the old railroad causeway that crossed Lake Champlain and connected the city of Burlington with the island township of North Hero, the Island Line Rail Trail is cycling bliss. Being less than 10 miles long, the trail nevertheless packs a scenic punch. Featuring uninterrupted views of the lake and the Green Mountains to the east, and Adirondack Mountains to the west, you'll feel as though you are riding across the water in search of some distant land. It is really quite fantastical. Thanks to the fact that it is an entirely level gradient, the Island Line Rail Trail is one that is absolutely perfect for young families, older individuals, and those new to cycling.
Banks-Vernonia State Trail, Oregon
Another trail that makes use of a route already established by an old railroad, the Banks-Vernonia State Trail is considered the first of its kind in the state of Oregon. Known as a "rails-to-trails" endeavor, the Banks-Vernonia follows along the early 20th century railroad that connected the towns it is named after. The line was transferred to Oregon State Parks in 1990, and by 2010, the trailhead officially opened. It achieved National Recreation Trail status in 2024. Not only is this an historical achievement for the state, but the trail boasts some truly mesmerizing Pacific northwest scenery.
At 21 miles long, the Banks-Vernonia is no Katy. However, it is a highly accessible trail perfect for any kind of bicycle. The main trail features a steady grad that is a mix of gravel and pavement. Offshoots lead up into the rockier hillside, perfect for mountain bikes. The trail is also open for equestrian use, something bicyclists should definitely be aware of when using this trail.
With five trailheads spread across its length, it's easy to park and take the trail in smaller sections. The northern section of the trail is heavily forested, while the southern half contains more agricultural scenery. One section that is particularly fun is the 730-foot long Buxton Trestle bridge, which stands 80 feet above Mendenhall Creek. The bridge is beautiful, and the views of the creek and surrounding woods might be the best on the whole trail.
The Chuck Huckelberry Loop, Arizona
If you've ever dreamt of taking your bicycle through scenic desert landscape then the Chuck Huckelberry Loop might just be the trail for you. Unlike many of the other trails on this list, there is no railroad connection with the CHL. Instead, it is the result of a community-based effort in Pima County and the city of Tucson to connect several trails into a connected loop, officially achieved in 2018.
Also known as The Loop, the CHL is an ongoing effort. It currently consists of 138 miles worth of paved pathways that provide bikers a vast network of trails taking them to any number of different locations. Whether it's along a ridge in the foothills overlooking the city, or a gentler path through a flat section of desert, the CHL has a trail for everyone.
The CHL also connects the Rillito, Santa Cruz, and Pantano River Parks, offering cyclists a chance to bike along these historic waterways. An interactive digital map keeps you up to date on access points, available restrooms, and trail sections currently unavailable due to closures. Overall, the CHL is a scenic, wonderfully accessible trail that takes riders into the heart of the southern Arizona desert.
The GAP, Pennsylvania/Maryland
How could we not include the GAP on this list? Officially known as the Great Allegheny Passage, the GAP is an award-winning trail in Pennsylvania that boasts 150 miles of highland scenery, historic towns, river views, and absolutely stunning natural vistas. The trail begins in Cumberland, Maryland, passing through the beautiful Cumberland Narrows before crossing the Mason-Dixon line into Allegheny County, Pennsylvania. This is where the trail really starts to boast some of its stunning scenery.
En route to Pittsburgh, which is the trail's terminus, you summit the Eastern Continental Divide, pass through numerous state historic parks, pass over bridges, cycle through old railroad tunnels, and generally enjoy the ever-changing scenery. It's truly one of those trails that needs to be experienced in full in order to appreciate fully.
If you want to see the entire trail, why not try the GAP 150 Challenge? The summer-long, self-determined challenge can be completed in one day or over several days, enjoying small towns and local hotel stays. Or join other vigilant riders on the related one-day 150-mile GAP challenge in mid-September each year.
Ke Ala Hele Makālae, Kauai, Hawaii
Finally we come to Hawaii and the Ke Ala Hele Makalae (KAHM) trail. This utter beauty extends only for 8 paved miles, but they are perhaps the most beautiful 8 miles you will ever spend cycling. Winding along the Royal Coconut Coast of the island of Kauai, the KAHM was recently inducted into the Rails to Trails Hall of Fame, and it's easy to see why. For nearly the entire length you are gazing out across verdant mountainsides and down into the great blue of the Pacific Ocean. On the more level sections, you're passing along the beach or rows of palm trees. You might even see monk seals lounging in the water or on the beaches.
The most difficult part about this trail is not the fact that you need to take the incredibly long flight to Hawaii to get there. Even then, it's best to choose airlines flying directly into Kauai's airport. It's that you probably didn't pack a bike. Thankfully, there are plenty of places for you to rent bicycles on the island. Once you're on the trail, however, you'll be glad you made the long flight.