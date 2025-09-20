12 Scenic Bike Trails Across The US You'll Wish You Knew Sooner

If you've ever felt like your local bike trail was getting too crowded or the views too stale, have you considered shaking things up with a fresh experience? There are thousands of miles of scenic biking trails across the United States containing some of the most beautiful landscapes in the country and many are widely accessible to all levels of cyclists. Once you start doing some research on what's available, you'll be wondering "how did I not know about these sooner?"

You don't have to be into bike touring or bikepacking for your next adventure to enjoy any of the trails on this list. Sure, some of them are long distance, but each one of these trails can be taken in sections. We've chosen them based on their scenic factor, as well as their accessibility. All of these trails are easy to find, have plenty of trailheads, and are, in most cases, relatively easy to bike.

The order of the trails is not based on whether one is more scenic than the other. Our goal, rather, is to give you an idea of the kinds of scenery you can experience either by traveling in your own state, or roadtripping across the country for a bucket list adventure. From the wetlands and villages of Cape Cod to the coastal mountains of Kauai, here are 12 scenic bike trails across the U.S. you'll wish you knew about sooner.