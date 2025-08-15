Beware Of Great White Sharks When Visiting A Popular East Coast Destination

Some people dream of swimming in the ocean. Unfortunately, there are a lot of nightmares living within the sea — the great white shark being one of them. Even if the shark in "Jaws" was mechanical, the real thing can be nearly as frightening if you don't know what to expect. If you are visiting Massachusetts, and Cape Cod is a spot on your U.S. road trip bucket list, this is one place to be wary of great whites. In fact, the bulk of great white sightings along the Massachusetts coast are now usually near Cape Cod, especially during the summer. Don't let that keep you from visiting this gorgeous coastal area, though. There are multiple beaches, beautiful coastlines, and chances to enjoy the water in boats and kayaks.

When it comes to the risks of a shark attack, you'll rarely have any issues with great whites. Even if you're scuba diving, you're relatively safe, as long as you know what you're doing when a shark comes around and you know scuba diving safety tips. The main reason great whites love this area is the presence of gray seals, which they enjoy eating. In fact, one reason there are more Cap Cod shark sightings in recent years is because the seal population has increased. Let's take a look at the statistics and what you can do to help ensure your safety if you're swimming around Cape Cod.