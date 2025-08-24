Catch An Early Glimpse Of Fall Foliage With A Road Trip On This South Dakota Highway
As summer fades and temperatures cool, one thing many people look forward to in the fall is the changing colors of the leaves on trees. From yellows to reds, autumn trees can be awe-inspiring. Finding a space where you can get an early glimpse of fall foliage while enjoying a road trip in a beautiful countryside — well, that sounds like a much-needed vacation. If you're looking for some fall leaves as early as late September, the Black Hills of South Dakota is the place to plan your vacation, specifically the area of Needles Highway.
Covering 1.2 million acres of mountains and forests, and stretching from western South Dakota to northeastern Wyoming, the Black Hills offer some of the most scenic views for fall foliage. The name of this area comes from the Lakota words Paha Sapa, meaning "hills that are black," because the pine-covered hills look black from afar. Even though this area is named the Black Hills, there is still a ton of color to behold when autumn begins to take hold. Needles Highway will offer you a look at the full spectrum of fall hues, and it makes a bit of a loop if you follow along Wildlife Loop Road and Iron Mountain Road. If you can't make it out right at the end of September, the colors generally last into the first part of October.
The highway trek for your fall foliage tour in South Dakota
Fall foliage isn't the only amazing thing you'll see if you take this tour of the Black Hills. For one, you can stop for a visit at the Mount Rushmore National Monument, by heading to Custer State Park via Iron Mountain Road. This is a great place to stretch out your legs after a day of driving and take in the incredible sculpture, but take care to stay warm and comfortable during your fall hike. You'll also pass by the Blue Bell Stables, where you can stop for a horseback ride or take a Jeep Buffalo Safari. If you remember to bring your rods and reels, you can also stop at the Spokane Creek Fishing Pond, where you can try some of these strange fishing methods, if you're feeling adventurous. All of these offer unique experiences and even more views of the beautiful fall-colored trees.
Just east of the loop on Mount Rushmore Road, you can find a whole bunch of other fun tourist things to do. These include going on a helicopter tour of the Black Hills (no better way to get an eyeful of autumn), visiting the National Presidential Wax Museum, and adventuring at the Big Thunder Gold Mine. This is a vacation you'll want to make an extended stay for.