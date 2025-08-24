Catch An Early Glimpse Of Fall Foliage With A Road Trip On This South Dakota Highway

As summer fades and temperatures cool, one thing many people look forward to in the fall is the changing colors of the leaves on trees. From yellows to reds, autumn trees can be awe-inspiring. Finding a space where you can get an early glimpse of fall foliage while enjoying a road trip in a beautiful countryside — well, that sounds like a much-needed vacation. If you're looking for some fall leaves as early as late September, the Black Hills of South Dakota is the place to plan your vacation, specifically the area of Needles Highway.

Covering 1.2 million acres of mountains and forests, and stretching from western South Dakota to northeastern Wyoming, the Black Hills offer some of the most scenic views for fall foliage. The name of this area comes from the Lakota words Paha Sapa, meaning "hills that are black," because the pine-covered hills look black from afar. Even though this area is named the Black Hills, there is still a ton of color to behold when autumn begins to take hold. Needles Highway will offer you a look at the full spectrum of fall hues, and it makes a bit of a loop if you follow along Wildlife Loop Road and Iron Mountain Road. If you can't make it out right at the end of September, the colors generally last into the first part of October.