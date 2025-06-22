Bike Touring Or Bikepacking: How To Choose The Best Cycling Style For Your Next Adventure

Jumping in your car for a road trip evokes classic summer vacation vibes. But trading four wheels for two is when the real adventure begins. While you can still cover some mileage, you can also slow down a bit and soak in more of the scenery around you because you're more connected to the landscape. You can pull over at a charming roadside cafe, wander through a quiet small town square, or pause to take in a sweeping vista without having to get off of an exit ramp. And the best part is you're also getting in a solid workout. When you're planning a bike vacation, there are typically two distinct ways to ride: bike touring and bikepacking.

Whether you want to pedal rolling hills at sunrise, smell pine and wildflowers in the air, or take a rugged adventure off the beaten path, an extended bike vacation offers the perfect escape from the everyday – and it's an outdoor sport that doesn't have to come with a hefty price tag. Doing this via bike touring means traveling the paved roads and bike paths with panniers (or saddlebags), while bikepacking usually mixes in trails or gravel roads with frame bags, handlebar rolls, and seat packs for a more rugged, minimalist experience. Both excursions have their pros and cons, depending on the type of trek you're seeking.