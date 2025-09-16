What Is National Public Lands Day And How To Get Involved

At its core, NPLD is a volunteer day, but there are many different ways to volunteer. Some groups meet to clean up trash or plant native flowers and trees, others build birdhouses or remove invasive species. There are also educational events, and historical sites occasionally have restoration projects. National parks provide extra volunteer options and roles, such as being a campground host, educating visitors, and even creating art as an artist in residence. You can look at NEEF's event search map to see what is happening in your area if you want to join in on these festivities

Depending on where you live, there may not be any activities nearby, but that doesn't have to stop you. You can benefit your local public lands by visiting them and picking up any trash you find (though be careful to avoid picking up potentially historic items, even if they're technically "trash"). Spreading awareness by sharing information about NPLD on social media or among your friends is also helpful. You can use this opportunity to educate others and encourage them to be responsible and practice sustainability when camping.

There's also nothing wrong with taking the day to just enjoy the public lands in your area. Whether you're hiking through a state forest or birdwatching in your local park, this is the perfect time to get outside. If you live near a national park, consider taking advantage of the free entry to explore somewhere you might not otherwise go. Just remember that some laws are different in specific national parks.