Why All Three Of Washington's National Parks Should Be On Your Bucket List

Determining which national parks should be on your bucket list can be both inspiring and frustrating. It's tough to decide which natural wonders sound most wonderful when there are so many contenders in the United States alone. Exploring several stunning parks in the same region can help you get the most bang for your buck (or bucket list). The Pacific Northwest is an ideal place to try this strategy. All three of Washington's national parks — Olympic, Mount Rainier, and North Cascades — deserve a spot on your list, and they offer lots of variety despite being a few hours apart.

In case you're wondering, the drive from Olympic to Mount Rainier is 208 miles, and from Mount Rainier to North Cascades is 204 miles. That means you'll spend half a day traveling from one park to another in typical traffic and weather. If you live near any of these parks or have several weeks set aside for an adventure, you may be able to see all three in one trip. If that's not possible, each of these parks is certainly worthy of a standalone visit.

Though Olympic, Mount Rainier, and North Cascades differ in many ways, they share one major feature: mountains. If snow-capped peaks and ancient volcanoes make you bubble with excitement, you'll want to experience them up close and learn how they came to be. Washington's national parks offer chances to view their majesty from numerous angles, as well as hike their trails, climb their boulders, and ski their glorious slopes.

