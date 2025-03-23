Explore The Beauty And Secrets Of Redwood National Park At This Must-Visit Attraction
With its towering namesake trees, Redwood National Park feels like it's on a different continent, even though it sits in Northern California. However, this park and portion of California consists of much more than just trees, as there is a menagerie of wildlife living within the forest. While most of these animals are considered no threat to humans, there are a handful of creatures to beware of when adventuring in Redwood National Park. Luckily, there is an outstanding way to view both the enormous redwood trees and the forest creatures that live among them while staying a safe distance away.
Located adjacent to the Redwood National Park, the Trees of Mystery is an attraction that consists of almost a mile of gorgeous trails. The showstopper, however, is the SkyTrail. This gondola ride will keep you safely and comfortably tucked inside a cart while still allowing you to take in many of the most amazing sights in the area. Although the ride is relatively short, with a one-way lasting about 10 minutes, it can create memories that last a lifetime. Anyone heading to this national park full of towering trees is highly encouraged to carve out a little time to get a bird's eye view of the surrounding forests.
Take in the view on the Trees of Mystery SkyTrail gondola ride
The Trees of Mystery is sandwiched between Redwood National and State parks in Klamath, California. It has been in operation since 1946. The famous SkyTrail gondola travels a third of a mile and rises over 500 vertical feet, before stopping at the mountain top. The ride, as well as the observation point at the top, affords riders an unparalleled view of the redwood forests and even the Pacific Ocean beyond. To get the full effect of the experience, riders are encouraged to bring binoculars, such as a pair of Bushnell Powerview 10x25 Compact Binoculars. After taking the view at the top, visitors have the option of riding one of the eight 6-passenger gondolas down or making the approximately 1.5-hour hike back to the starting point.
The Sky Trail is actually only one of the ways visitors can get a heightened view of the redwood forests while visiting Trees of Mystery. The Redwood Canopy Trail consists of a set of eight suspension bridges that wind at mid-canopy level through the forest. The viewing platforms attached to each bridge are situated from 50 to 100 feet above the ground. This is a sure-fire way to prevent getting lost in the woods while taking in the awe-inspiring sight of these giant redwood trees.