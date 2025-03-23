Explore The Beauty And Secrets Of Redwood National Park At This Must-Visit Attraction

With its towering namesake trees, Redwood National Park feels like it's on a different continent, even though it sits in Northern California. However, this park and portion of California consists of much more than just trees, as there is a menagerie of wildlife living within the forest. While most of these animals are considered no threat to humans, there are a handful of creatures to beware of when adventuring in Redwood National Park. Luckily, there is an outstanding way to view both the enormous redwood trees and the forest creatures that live among them while staying a safe distance away.

Located adjacent to the Redwood National Park, the Trees of Mystery is an attraction that consists of almost a mile of gorgeous trails. The showstopper, however, is the SkyTrail. This gondola ride will keep you safely and comfortably tucked inside a cart while still allowing you to take in many of the most amazing sights in the area. Although the ride is relatively short, with a one-way lasting about 10 minutes, it can create memories that last a lifetime. Anyone heading to this national park full of towering trees is highly encouraged to carve out a little time to get a bird's eye view of the surrounding forests.