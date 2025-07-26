Laws You May Not Know About At US National Parks

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Many outdoor enthusiasts enjoy visiting U.S. national parks. It is not unusual for these adventurers to have a national park bucket list and visit numerous parks in various parts of the country over time. These visitors engage in an array of activities such as hiking, camping, fishing, and nature watching. However, one of biggest mistakes people make when visiting national parks is not knowing the applicable rules, regulations, and laws. Many of these statutes may seem obvious. But just as there are national park activities you might not know about, there are likely laws you are unaware of as well.

A good number of the rules, regulations, and federal laws within national parks tie back to the leave no trace principles. While that may make it seem as if these rules would be obvious and easy to anticipate, the fact is there is a myriad of laws that apply to actions many park visitors believe to be perfectly acceptable. To avoid inadvertently breaking federal laws while recreating in national parks, you should be sure to review the rules and regulations before your next national park visit. Additionally, even if you know the rules of your favorite park by heart, you need to review the rules for each new place you visit, as there are often park-specific regulations and restrictions.