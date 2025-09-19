How To Choose The Best Type Of Hedge Trimmer For Your Yard

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

A set of well-trimmed hedges can make or break the visual aesthetic of your property line. Whether you're shaping privacy-adding boxwood shrubs along your garden path, maintaining a privacy hedge along your yard, or just trying to keep your foliage from growing out of control, the right hedge trimmer is a must. Not only are they perfect for shaping bushes, you can even use a hedge trimmer to cut an overgrown lawn. The right trimmer can save you hours of effort, while providing you with professional grade results.

But there are many options, each with its own pros and cons. Manual shears tend to be the most budget-friendly of the bunch, and can provide excellent precision, though they're exhausting to use on large spaces. Electric models offer a consistent cut, but can be limited by power cords or slow-charging batteries. Gas powered hedge trimmers provide the best torque and power for heavy duty applications, but they can be quite noisy, heavy, and require regular maintenance. On top of power options, you have a plethora of features from which to choose, including blade styles and lengths, and whether or not you can articulate the blade's angle or extend the length of your trimmer.

By understanding the pros and cons of each type, you'll be able to choose the hedge trimmer that is best suited to your lawn, routine, and intended workload. Since a solid hedge trimmer like the Husqvarna 322HD60 24-inch trimmer can run several hundred dollars, and a trimmer with an articulating cutting head can approach $700, it's worth investigating in advance to ensure that you're making a wise investment.