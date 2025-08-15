How To Cut Your Overgrown Lawn With A Hedge Trimmer

When a lawn becomes overgrown, it can be much harder to cut. Long bundles bunch up around rotary blades, preventing them from turning properly and causing the engine to overheat. If you operate a cylinder mower, the issue can be even worse. Pretty soon, your lawn will become home to a host of creatures that you don't want to run into, including snakes, raccoons, and badgers. High grass is also a great habitat for ticks, which carry diseases like Lyme disease and Rocky Mountain spotted fever. But aside from pest control, it's important to keep a backyard maintained because it's easier to walk around on a well-cut lawn. If your lawn is out of control, consider taking a whack at it with a hedge trimmer.

This power tool can easily take out overgrown grass, thick weeds, and saplings. They are easy to carry, but you will have to lean down to cut your grass at the proper level. Remember, cutting your grass too short might secretly cause you to ruin your lawn. Unlike a mower, there is no guard to cover a hedge trimmer blade, so there are minor safety concerns. A blade can hit rocks and send them flying through the air at dangerous speeds. That's why it's important to maneuver the tool correctly and prepare for the project before you get started. One benefit of hedge trimmers is that they can get into tighter spaces than most lawn mowers can. If you have a very small yard, you might consider selling your mower and just using a hedge trimmer.