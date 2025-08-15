The Popular Evergreen Shrub Perfect For Adding Privacy To Your Backyard
Your backyard should be your own private oasis where you can relax with a great book, work on garden projects, or enjoy cookouts on the weekend with friends and family. But not all yards have as much privacy as you may want. There are a variety of simple tricks and tips that will add more privacy to your backyard, however, one way is to add 'Green Mountain' boxwoods (Buxus 'Green Mountain') to your garden.
This disease- and pest-resistant evergreen can also tolerate deer and rabbits, and offers a unique pyramid shape with lush green foliage that enhances the look of any backyard. They can reach heights of about 5 feet tall and 2 to 3 feet wide, so if you plant several in a row you can create a nice 'Green Mountain' boxwood wall to your outdoor space ... especially if you pair them with these patio privacy tips from HGTV's Property Brothers.
The 'Green Mountain' boxwood is a fast-growing shrub, even more than other boxwood cultivars, making it a popular yard addition that will help you reach any backyard landscaping goals faster. There are several ways to use the 'Green Mountain' boxwoods in your yard. You can leave these cute evergreen shrubs shaggy and wild, or trim them into a neat triangle shapes — but make sure all trimming is done before colder weather, or new cuts can dry out throughout the winter.
How to grow and care for your 'Green Mountain' boxwoods
These hardy evergreen shrubs have simple care instructions and provide brilliant green color and coverage all year long. The 'Green Mountain' boxwood grows well in partial shade to full sun and needs well-draining soil that doesn't allow water to pool around the roots. Its watering needs are easy, but should be done on a regular basis, especially while the plants are getting established. Water your evergreen shrubs deeply when the top 3 inches of soil are dry to the touch and take care not to over water. If your 'Green Mountain' boxwoods are planted in containers or pots, you should check the soil more often to see if it needs to be watered. Container soil dries out faster than ground soil.
Fertilizing should be done in the spring and early summer. Use a slow-release nitrogen fertilizer like this Milorganite All-Purpose Eco-Friendly option. These cute boxwoods do best when mulch is added, as it will protect the shrubs' shallow root systems. When mulching, don't mound it around the trunk of the shrub to look like a volcano — this is a common mulching mistake.
Cold winter wind and freezing temperatures can harm your 'Green Mountain' boxwoods if they're in planters. If this type of weather is present, cover the surface of the roots with mulch and use burlap to cover the entire tree. These measures should protect it until the winter wind and freezing temperatures have passed. You can bring them indoors too if preferred.