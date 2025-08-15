The Popular Evergreen Shrub Perfect For Adding Privacy To Your Backyard

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Your backyard should be your own private oasis where you can relax with a great book, work on garden projects, or enjoy cookouts on the weekend with friends and family. But not all yards have as much privacy as you may want. There are a variety of simple tricks and tips that will add more privacy to your backyard, however, one way is to add 'Green Mountain' boxwoods (Buxus 'Green Mountain') to your garden.

This disease- and pest-resistant evergreen can also tolerate deer and rabbits, and offers a unique pyramid shape with lush green foliage that enhances the look of any backyard. They can reach heights of about 5 feet tall and 2 to 3 feet wide, so if you plant several in a row you can create a nice 'Green Mountain' boxwood wall to your outdoor space ... especially if you pair them with these patio privacy tips from HGTV's Property Brothers.

The 'Green Mountain' boxwood is a fast-growing shrub, even more than other boxwood cultivars, making it a popular yard addition that will help you reach any backyard landscaping goals faster. There are several ways to use the 'Green Mountain' boxwoods in your yard. You can leave these cute evergreen shrubs shaggy and wild, or trim them into a neat triangle shapes — but make sure all trimming is done before colder weather, or new cuts can dry out throughout the winter.