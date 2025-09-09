What Are The Ryobi Expand-It Tools And How They Can Help With Fall Yard Clean-Up

Shrubs like the north privet and forsythia are incredibly abundant, growing up to a foot during the summer months. Additionally, hardy bushes like Caper bushes, while easy to grow, can quickly take over pavers and sidewalks, once established. These relatively common shrubs can fill smaller yards and lawns growing as much as 10 feet across, a problem better addressed in the fall before snow covers new growth.

For those overgrown hedges, Roybi's Expand-It hedge trimmer helps tame bushes with a dual-blade, 3/4 inch cut capacity. While the attachment retails for about $100, you can often find it on sale before fall hits. When attached to a power bank, it is capable of clearing large and thick underbrush according to some users.

Mary, a Home Depot shopper, praised the extra length and deeper cutting capacity of the 18-inch attachment: "there are times when I need a greater cutting capacity, also an expanded reach, each of which becomes necessary as your shrubs grow. The reviewer continues: "This will be perfect for my rhododendrums [sic], which have become HUGS [sic], also woody, now nearly 40 years old."

For lower-lying shrubs, such as knee-high caper bushes and tall decorative grasses, the Royobi Brush-Cutter is the Expand-it attachment you want. It utilizes a 10-inch Tri-Arc steel blade on a steel shaft to whack through thick weeds and brush. And in a clever move to extend the life of each blade, it's reversible: When it gets too dull, flip the whole thing, reattach it, and use it as if it were brand new. At $100 ($80 on sale), it's nice to get this extended utility.