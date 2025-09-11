How To Incorporate Woodscaping Into Your Backyard

Wood is an incredibly popular building material when it comes to backyard projects. Whether you're building raised garden beds or your own deck, wood is a go-to choice because it's both adaptable and easily sourced. In addition to finished planks from the hardware store, you can use found wood from your own yard for a number of garden projects. This is called woodscaping — and it's a form of hardscaping that can be used to bring a more natural feel to your backyard.

Woodscaping uses all manner of wood materials, such as logs, branches, and even processed lumber as design elements. The wood elements are meant to help enhance the landscape with contrasting structure and texture. There are several benefits to woodscaping. Not only will the natural look of the woods blend well with other timbers like small trees and shrubs, but woodscaping can also help cut down on lawn maintenance by creating pathways or structures that replace grass, lessening the need for consistent mowing.

This type of hardscaping is also an excellent way to repurpose any fallen wood or timbers you have harvested from your yard. This makes it a sustainable option for anyone who has a small wood lot or several trees on their property, as the repurposed wood can be used for all sorts of different projects.