DIY A Beautiful Butterfly Feeder With The Help Of An Empty Mason Jar

Stepping out into your backyard and watching as a flurry of butterflies take wing can be a magical moment. With their vibrant colors and intricate patterns, these little pollinators can bring natural beauty to your garden — all while helping your flowers and plants thrive. If you feel like your yard is lacking butterflies, there are various ways to encourage more to visit, from adding plants that attract colorful butterflies to recreating this simple DIY butterfly feeder from an empty mason jar.

When you think of a butterfly's diet, you likely think of the sweet-smelling flowers and nectar they seem to favor. However, depending on the species, butterflies can actually have a diverse diet that includes some meals that may be strange to think about (like rotten fruit or even carrion). While you may want to skip on leaving your overripe fruit out in the sun for such species, you can use this mason jar DIY to offer butterflies sugar water.

If you want to try your hand at building your own DIY butterfly feeder, here's what you'll need to get started: A mason jar, a hammer and nail or drill, some twine, homemade nectar, some twine, and cotton or a small sponge.