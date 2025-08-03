A Simple Swap That'll Keep Ants Out Of Your Bird Feeder

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Imagine walking out on your porch and watching as hummingbirds dart across your yard. Adding a hummingbird feeder in the right spot can help turn this dream into a reality. However, if ants swarm your hummingbird feeders before the colorful birds themselves can make an appearance, you'll find that not only do ants steal the sugary nectar that draws hummingbirds near but they can even contaminate it. Both of these factors combined can deter hummingbirds from using your feeder. But don't give up your dreams of a hummingbird haven just yet — there are solutions. Without buying fancy feeders and barriers, there's an easy swap you can make to outsmart the ants raiding your bird feeder: Change the hanging string or chain out for something much harder for ants to climb down.

If your hummingbird feeder hangs down from a hook, you may notice that ants help themselves to the nectar by climbing up and down the string your feeder is attached to. Ants have hooked claws at the end of their feet that, although small, give them a powerful boost when climbing. As a result, defying gravity is no problem at all for them. However, by switching to a smaller, thinner option, you'll find that even their specialized feet can't get a grip. And that's where this clever fishing line hack comes into play.

Fishing line offers both strength and durability, making it a great choice to support a feeder heavy with nectar. However, because it offers these essential qualities without the need of a thicker string, you can also use it to keep ants from reaching your feeder.