A DIY Macrame Bird Feeder That'll Add Style To Your Backyard

Designing a simple, handmade bird feeder using a macrame is a fun and rewarding project that just about anyone can enjoy — whether you're a crafting beginner or seasoned DIYer. Plus, it doesn't take much effort and will add tons of charm to your garden or backyard. Even better, you most likely will be able to repurpose simple household items to create your DIY bird feeder; You could then fill it with your own homemade bird-food blends, such as sunflower with safflower seeds. Making your own bird feeder is a wonderful, simple way to attract more songbirds to your yard and garden.

One particularly budget-friendly DIY feeder you could try is one made with a small tin, such as a tuna or wet-pet-food can, some string or twine, scissors, and a metal or wood macrame ring from Mandala Crafts or elsewhere. With just these inexpensive items, you can assemble a simple macrame-style bird feeder to hang from your balcony railing or a shepherd's hook. Don't fret if you aren't an expert at this intricate textile art — if you can tie a few knots, you can probably complete this craft in less than an hour — and have birds feeding from it soon afterward. This feeder is both functional and decorative; you could make several to adorn your yard or give as thoughtful handcrafted gifts. When yours gets dirty or worn out, just rinse it clean or recycle the container and start fresh so you can get birds to flock to your yard all year long.