A DIY Macrame Bird Feeder That'll Add Style To Your Backyard
Designing a simple, handmade bird feeder using a macrame is a fun and rewarding project that just about anyone can enjoy — whether you're a crafting beginner or seasoned DIYer. Plus, it doesn't take much effort and will add tons of charm to your garden or backyard. Even better, you most likely will be able to repurpose simple household items to create your DIY bird feeder; You could then fill it with your own homemade bird-food blends, such as sunflower with safflower seeds. Making your own bird feeder is a wonderful, simple way to attract more songbirds to your yard and garden.
One particularly budget-friendly DIY feeder you could try is one made with a small tin, such as a tuna or wet-pet-food can, some string or twine, scissors, and a metal or wood macrame ring from Mandala Crafts or elsewhere. With just these inexpensive items, you can assemble a simple macrame-style bird feeder to hang from your balcony railing or a shepherd's hook. Don't fret if you aren't an expert at this intricate textile art — if you can tie a few knots, you can probably complete this craft in less than an hour — and have birds feeding from it soon afterward. This feeder is both functional and decorative; you could make several to adorn your yard or give as thoughtful handcrafted gifts. When yours gets dirty or worn out, just rinse it clean or recycle the container and start fresh so you can get birds to flock to your yard all year long.
How to craft your macrame hanger
Before making your macrame hanger, you might want to add your own touch to your container with spray paint or other outdoor- and bird-safe decorations. Then use your scissors to cut six equal lengths of string, each about 10 inches long — this gives plenty of hanging length for your new feeder. Fold four of them in half over the bottom of your ring so their ends hang evenly. Use the fifth string to make a gathering (or wrap) knot around them (you can find great examples on TikTok or Pinterest). Then divide the hanging strings into four pairs and tie four evenly spaced knots along the length of each pair.
Finally, place your tin inside the knotted holder where you prefer. Use the last piece of string to form another gathering knot just beneath the tin to hold it in place. You could loop the ring over a branch, or use an additional piece of twine to secure the ring to a thicker branch. Add a bit of birdseed, hang your feeder outdoors, and soon many intriguing songbirds, including birds that can serve as helpers in your garden — including sparrows, goldfinches and nuthatches — may soon be enjoying their stylish new feeding station.