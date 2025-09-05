How To Determine If A Ferris Lawn Mower Is Right For You And Your Yard

Choosing the perfect lawnmower for your grass type and yard size takes a bit of thinking, and it's easy to be overwhelmed by the choices on the market. The Ferris website boasts plenty of models to choose from, and allows you to easily compare them depending on your needs. For example, if you have an expanse of tall, damp grass and other debris to take care of, you'll want a lot of power to cut through your lawn easily, so choosing a model with a lot of horsepower is important.

For lawns several acres in size, a wide cutting deck is desirable to maximize the coverage of each mowing pass. Ferris offers powerful mowers with a variety of deck widths, up to 72 inches, which is helpful when comparing models. If you have a lot of landscaping to edge around, a zero-turn mower may be right for you, and Ferris offers several in a range of sizes. The company also offers an "all-in-one" deck that can mulch and discharge clippings to the side or rear, which is a nice choice to have when navigating around landscaping you don't want to cover with grass clippings.

If you have any kind of slope, you'll need to be cautious about ride-on mowers that could roll over on an incline. Choosing the best mower for a hilly yard or steep areas means finding a mower that is stable. Stand-on mowers are a better option than ride-ons for slopes, and Ferris has you covered with its standing models. The Ferris Z3X standing mower is recognized for its stability and ease of maneuvering, even on steep terrain.