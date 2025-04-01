How To Determine If A Zero-Turn Mower Is Right For You
Zero-turn mowers have exploded in popularity in recent years. Fast, maneuverable, comfortable, and highly customizable, they seem to be the perfect mowing machine. Maybe watching others in your neighborhood zipping around on them has got you thinking of getting one for yourself. But if you're teetering with the decision of whether to turn to a zero-turn for your lawn care needs, you may want to step back and take a deep breath. These mowing machines aren't a good fit for every yard, so, before you buy, here are some things to consider to determine if one is right for you.
The vast majority of the pros can also be cons when it comes to zero-turn mowers. For example, the extreme and precise maneuverability may have you daydreaming of mowing tight to the edging of your curved lawn. However, while these machines can be used to mow close to lawn obstacles such as flower beds and gardens, they also come with a fairly steep learning curve, especially for such close-quarters maneuvering. Additionally, you will pay for that maneuvering capability, as zero-turns tend to cost substantially more than other mower options.
Additionally, while the speed capabilities of a zero-turn mower may have you dreaming about the time you'll save, these machines can be unsafe on sloping lawns. If your yard is uneven or has any sloping that exceeds 10 degrees, using a standard zero-turn is not recommended. For sloping lawns, you should use specially designed sloped terrain zero-turn mowers. Even if your lawn is flat, however, a zero-turn may not be the right choice, as they are also fairly large pieces of equipment. So unless your yard is pretty big, you're probably best off going with a different style mower. However, if you have a large, relatively flat lawn and are willing to lay out the cash, a zero-turn may be the right choice for you.
Things to consider when choosing a zero-turn mower
Once you make the choice to purchase a zero-turn mower, there are several things to consider in order to ensure you get the proper one for your yard. Zero-turn mowers come in a variety of sizes and feature different capabilities and options. Just picking the largest, fastest, or most powerful would be a big mistake when buying your new mower, as would simply purchasing the least expensive.
Among the top considerations is deck size. The wider the deck, the more grass it can cut in a single pass. The best way to determine the capability you need is to divide the deck size by 12; this will tell you the amount of acreage the deck can reasonably handle. While it may be tempting to get the widest deck so as to cut more grass in less time, that may not be the best choice for your lawn. If your yard is a large, wide open space, then the wider deck space is a benefit. A good rule of thumb is 36- to 42-inch decks for yards that are less than half an acre, 42- to 54-inch decks for up to two acres, and 54 to 72 inches for anything beyond that. But be aware: the wider the deck, the less maneuverable your mower will be in smaller spaces, so even a larger lawn may require a smaller deck if there are a lot of tight spaces. Additionally, it is important that the deck adjusts to be able to cut your grass at the proper height.
Horsepower is another consideration. If you mostly cut sparse grass, lower horsepower is fine, but if you're routinely cutting tall or dense patches of grass or rough vegetation, more power is necessary. Options and features, which range from snow plow attachments to cupholders, should also be considered, along with how they fit into your budget and if they can be added later. Finally, while most zero-turns are gas-powered, there is an emerging number of high-quality electric zero-turns, like the Greenworks Electric CrossoverZ, so you'll have to choose between gas or electric.