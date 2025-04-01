How To Determine If A Zero-Turn Mower Is Right For You

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Zero-turn mowers have exploded in popularity in recent years. Fast, maneuverable, comfortable, and highly customizable, they seem to be the perfect mowing machine. Maybe watching others in your neighborhood zipping around on them has got you thinking of getting one for yourself. But if you're teetering with the decision of whether to turn to a zero-turn for your lawn care needs, you may want to step back and take a deep breath. These mowing machines aren't a good fit for every yard, so, before you buy, here are some things to consider to determine if one is right for you.

The vast majority of the pros can also be cons when it comes to zero-turn mowers. For example, the extreme and precise maneuverability may have you daydreaming of mowing tight to the edging of your curved lawn. However, while these machines can be used to mow close to lawn obstacles such as flower beds and gardens, they also come with a fairly steep learning curve, especially for such close-quarters maneuvering. Additionally, you will pay for that maneuvering capability, as zero-turns tend to cost substantially more than other mower options.

Additionally, while the speed capabilities of a zero-turn mower may have you dreaming about the time you'll save, these machines can be unsafe on sloping lawns. If your yard is uneven or has any sloping that exceeds 10 degrees, using a standard zero-turn is not recommended. For sloping lawns, you should use specially designed sloped terrain zero-turn mowers. Even if your lawn is flat, however, a zero-turn may not be the right choice, as they are also fairly large pieces of equipment. So unless your yard is pretty big, you're probably best off going with a different style mower. However, if you have a large, relatively flat lawn and are willing to lay out the cash, a zero-turn may be the right choice for you.

