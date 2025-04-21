How To Successfully Care For Your Warm-Season Grass

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Warm-season grasses such as St. Augustine, Bermuda, and zoysia fill lawns across the Southern United States. In the warmest portions of this region, where winter temperatures stay relatively mild, warm-season grass can continue to grow throughout the year. In areas closer to the midsection of the country, where real winter weather can occur, these types of grasses will typically go dormant during the winter season. Regardless of whether your yard stays green and growing throughout the year or turns brown as it goes latent in winter, there are steps you need to take to successfully care for your warm-season grass.

Advertisement

Maintenance for your warm-season grass is very similar to lawn care for cool-season grass. Tasks such as proper watering, fertilizing, aerating, and overseeding are key to keeping your warm-season grass healthy. The key differences are when and how you perform these basic maintenance duties in order to make sure your warm-season grass is alive and thriving throughout the year and/or ready to emerge anew following a winter slumber.

Starting with the most basic of tasks, you should follow the one-third rule when mowing warm-season grass, just as you should with other types of grass. However, the height at which you cut the grass down can vary greatly depending on the variety. Most types of warm-season grass do well when cut to 1 to 2 inches. This means you should mow when the grass reaches around 1.25 to 2.5 inches tall. The exceptions to these height standards would be Bahia, which should be left 3 to 4 inches tall, as well as buffalo and St. Augustine, which should not be cut less than 2 inches and can be allowed to reach 4 inches in height.

Advertisement