What To Do If Your Lawn Mower Is Cutting Your Grass Unevenly

If you've noticed your lawn mower cutting your grass unevenly, it doesn't necessarily mean it's time to replace your mower. It may just mean you need to sharpen your mower blades, or it could indicate one of several other issues ranging from simple to serious, such as a bent mower deck. Although there can be some instances where the fix requires a professional, most often it's possible to identify and correct the problem yourself by systematically troubleshooting.

The first step is to make sure the mower is level. It can become unlevel due to unequal tire pressure if the tires are inflatable, or from the height adjustment on push, self-propelled, and walk-behind models. To troubleshoot, find a clear, level area in your yard, driveway, or garage. Check the pressure in each tire, making sure they are all at the same — and recommended — level. Replace lawn mower tires that are damaged to ensure they continue to hold the appropriate air pressure. On push or self-propelled mowers, make sure all four wheel heights are the same. You should also make sure the adjustment levers aren't bent, causing one or more to sit at a different height.

Another potentially simple solution is cleaning under the mower deck and clearing any clogs from the discharge. When lumps of wet grass build up on portions of the deck, it can affect the lifting action required to cut grass evenly. This should be done regularly anyway to extend the life of your mower, so it's a bonus if it also solves your uneven mowing problem.