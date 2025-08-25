Plan A Tranquil Camping Trip To A Gorgeously Undeveloped Florida Lake
Camping is fun, but sometimes it seems hectic with all of the other campers around, so close together. If you're looking for a more peaceful experience, consider a less developed spot: We've got an interesting place worth checking out. If you're seeking a serene atmosphere with plenty of nature and you enjoy fishing, Lake Arbuckle has what you want. It's a 13,531-acre water management area (WMA) around a rustic lake in Polk County, Florida. The lake, about 45 miles southeast of Lakeland, is located off SR 17 about six miles southeast of Reedy Lake by car. The two lakes are connected by a very shallow, meandering creek that can't be navigated most of the year.
Both lakes offer dark water (named for the darkness of its tannin-rich bottom, not a lack of clarity). But Arbuckle Lake has plenty of vegetation, in and around the water providing food and shelter for spawning largemouth bass. The undeveloped area offers visitors the peacefulness you feel when deep in nature, free from the hustle of city and small town life. And, because this lake is shallow and clear, with the deepest spots at about 12 feet down, it makes it an excellent place for spending time on the water, whether you are casting lures or simply want to paddle along in a canoe or kayak.
Things to do at Arbuckle Lake in Florida
There are lots of hike-in camps along Arbuckle Lake, which we'll get to soon (not to be confused with walk-in versus walk-up campsites, which are each different). While those aren't the only accommodations available, hiking is still one of the perks of a stay along this lake. While you're enjoying a walk along the lake, you can expect to see plenty of wildlife, including eagles, osprey, sandhill cranes, and gopher tortoises, to name a few. In fact, Arbuckle is part of the Great Florida Birding Trail, so you'll likely spot a variety of migratory and non-migratory species.
The Lake Arbuckle Trail is located in Avon Park Air Force, so it's crucial to stay on the trail, as it is an active military range. Whether hiking, camping, or fishing, many people boast about the waters of Lake Arbuckle. Bass are plentiful in the spring and are easy to fish out of the shallow vegetation along the outer parts of the lake. Fishing can be done all year. Aside from largemouth bass, crappie and bluegills are popular in this lake. Even if fishing isn't your thing, you may want to take along a DIY survival fishing kit as part of your backpacking supplies.
While strolling through the serene Lake Arbuckle Trail, a 16-mile out-and-back journey, take time to enjoy the views of the pine palmetto flatland and sand pine scrub, typical of the region. There are ancient sand dunes along this lake, and the oak and pine scrubs are a sight that may not be common in another few decades thanks to development and agriculture.
Camping at Arbuckle Lake
There are multiple options when it comes to camping along the shores of Arbuckle Lake. It is an excellent place to go if you want to get back to the basics and enjoy a rustic vacation. According to Florida State Forests, there are five such primitive campsites: Lakeside, Creekside, Isabell, Grave Island, and Hidden Hammock. Each of these sites require hiking into, and each has a fire ring and a picnic table. Pre-registration is required. If you plan on doing this, be sure to take the hiking essentials you need in case of an emergency. There is no electricity or potable water, so the experience can give you a taste of wild camping so you can find out if it's right for you.
If you're looking for something a little less bare bones, book a stay at the nearby Lake Arbuckle Park campground on the north end of the lake. Here you will find 38 RV campsites with water and electric hookups, and six "primitive" sites where you can set up a tent. There are restrooms and showers, as well as a boat launch. No matter what you're looking for in a lakeside vacation, Lake Arbuckle has something to offer as long as you're goal is to enjoy nature in quiet solitude. It's a far cry from the Florida dude ranch and waterpark that offers glamping.