Plan A Tranquil Camping Trip To A Gorgeously Undeveloped Florida Lake

There are lots of hike-in camps along Arbuckle Lake, which we'll get to soon (not to be confused with walk-in versus walk-up campsites, which are each different). While those aren't the only accommodations available, hiking is still one of the perks of a stay along this lake. While you're enjoying a walk along the lake, you can expect to see plenty of wildlife, including eagles, osprey, sandhill cranes, and gopher tortoises, to name a few. In fact, Arbuckle is part of the Great Florida Birding Trail, so you'll likely spot a variety of migratory and non-migratory species.

The Lake Arbuckle Trail is located in Avon Park Air Force, so it's crucial to stay on the trail, as it is an active military range. Whether hiking, camping, or fishing, many people boast about the waters of Lake Arbuckle. Bass are plentiful in the spring and are easy to fish out of the shallow vegetation along the outer parts of the lake. Fishing can be done all year. Aside from largemouth bass, crappie and bluegills are popular in this lake. Even if fishing isn't your thing, you may want to take along a DIY survival fishing kit as part of your backpacking supplies.

While strolling through the serene Lake Arbuckle Trail, a 16-mile out-and-back journey, take time to enjoy the views of the pine palmetto flatland and sand pine scrub, typical of the region. There are ancient sand dunes along this lake, and the oak and pine scrubs are a sight that may not be common in another few decades thanks to development and agriculture.